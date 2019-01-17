New rules to make ‘small difference’ for overtaking
Jan.17 (GMM) The 2019 rule changes will make a “small difference” when it comes to overtaking.
That is the view of Renault technical boss Nick Chester. This week, his colleague at Force India said the tweaks to the front wing and other parts of the car will add multiple seconds to the laptime and badly affect the handling.
“Well yeah, it is quite a big change for 2019,” Renault’s Chester said.
But he backed the FIA’s attempt to make overtaking easier this year, ahead of even bigger car changes in 2021.
“I think the concept that the FIA have put forward to try and improve the wake to the following car is the right thing,” said Chester.
“Obviously in one year you couldn’t do all of the changes that are planned eventually for 2021, but from what we’ve seen so far I think it’ll make a small difference.
“It’ll go in the right direction, so the following will be a little bit improved, but we’re probably going to have to wait until 2021 to see what the full package can deliver,” he added.
Chester would not be drawn on how much slower the new rules will make the cars in 2019.
“We’ve taken a bit of a hit back with the new rules and it’s going to be a question of how fast we can develop,” he said.
“I’m not going to give you the actual number but I think the key is going to be how teams come back and how they develop.”
10/03/2018 Renault defends legality of 2018 exhaust Mar.10 (GMM) Renault has defended the legality of its 2018 car's exhaust layout. At the rear of the yellow and black car, the engine exhaust is pointed upwards towards the rear wing, […]
01/10/2017 Wolff ‘worried’ about Bottas slump Oct.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff admits he is "worried" about Valtteri Bottas' performance slump. Until just a few races ago, Finland's Bottas was performing well in his first season for Mercedes […]
16/06/2015 Chester thinks F1 car could win Le Mans Jun.16 (GMM) Lotus' technical boss thinks a formula one car could win at Le Mans. The fabled 24 hour sports car race is in the headlines at present, after full-time Force India driver […]
12/02/2016 Renault’s Bell looks to repeat Mercedes success Feb.12 (GMM) Bob Bell has set to work on turning the near-collapse of the Lotus team into a Mercedes-style success story. With the new title of chief technical officer, the Irishman has […]
12/09/2017 Missing Halo details make F1 teams nervous Sep.12 (GMM) F1 teams are reportedly concerned about the introduction of 'Halo' for 2018. While the mandatory fitting of the cockpit protection system for next year was announced in […]
08/06/2018 Renault brings ‘Halo mirrors’ to Canada Jun.8 (GMM) Renault is aiming to take a big step forward in Canada -- including a new-spec engine, car upgrades, and Ferrari-like Halo-mounted mirrors. Some are calling it a 'B' car, as […]
19/12/2016 ‘Probably’ no McLaren wins in 2017 – Vandoorne Dec.19 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted he is unlikely to be in a position to win races straight away in formula one. Although several years older than Max Verstappen, Belgian […]
24/03/2018 Force India now aiming for 2019 name change Mar.24 (GMM) Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed that Force India will keep its name throughout the 2018 season. Earlier, it was expected the team would drop the word 'India' from its name, […]
05/11/2018 Engines staying the same in 2021 – Steiner Nov.5 (GMM) Gunther Steiner thinks the engine regulations are staying basically the same for 2021. In recent months, scepticism as to the extent of Liberty Media's plans for vastly […]
15/05/2017 Sauber leaves McLaren dead last in 2017 May 15 (GMM) Sauber has left crisis-ridden McLaren-Honda as the only F1 team yet to score a single point so far in 2017. Recently injured and also the subject of criticism, Pascal […]