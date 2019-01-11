Vettel will struggle to beat Leclerc – Rosberg

Jan.11 (GMM) Charles Leclerc’s arrival at Ferrari will be one of the most fascinating aspects of the 2019 season.
That is the view of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, referring to the fact that Sebastian Vettel will be joined at Ferrari next year by the 21-year-old youngster.
Many think that with his friend Kimi Raikkonen leaving, Vettel will be hard pressed to fend off Leclerc’s challenge in 2019.
“I’ll switch on the TV just to see the fight between the two Ferrari guys,” German Rosberg told Italy’s Autosprint.
“Leclerc is so strong. And Vettel is coming out of a difficult year. He will have to remain very focused and give his all if he wants to remain the Ferrari leader.
“Leclerc is not Raikkonen,” Rosberg added. “It puts a lot of pressure on him.”
In fact, Rosberg thinks Vettel-Leclerc reminds him of the explosive Alonso-Hamilton combination of 2007 at McLaren.
“In some ways it’s like the revival of that but with some differences. Vettel is not as difficult as Alonso while Leclerc is not a warrior like Lewis,” he said.
But Rosberg thinks the biggest problem for Vettel could be his inability to change his approach in order to fend off the Leclerc challenge.
“If you have too much confidence in your abilities, as he does sometimes, you’re not ready to change that attitude,” he said. “That’s what I suspect of him. That he is not capable of modifying his approach.”
12/11/2018 Vettel not worried about incoming Leclerc Nov.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he is not worried about the ambitions of his new Ferrari teammate for 2019. German Vettel has had a tough few months, having gone from being world […]
24/05/2018 Vettel wants Raikkonen to stay at Ferrari May 24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has made clear he wants Kimi Raikkonen to stay as his teammate at Ferrari in 2019. It is rumoured the Maranello team is considering replacing the Finn with […]
19/10/2018 Raikkonen hopes Leclerc ‘does well’ at Ferrari Oct.19 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has wished Ferrari's new generation of drivers well. The Finn has lost his place at Ferrari for next year to Charles Leclerc, the 20-year-old that Raikkonen […]
02/09/2018 Pole ‘no guarantee’ of 2019 seat – Raikkonen Sep.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's future remains completely unclear, even though he drove his Ferrari to pole at Monza. "Of course if you could choose, the best place is in front of your home […]
10/12/2018 Vettel says new teammate Leclerc ‘a good guy’ Dec.10 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel insists he is not worried about getting a new Ferrari teammate for 2019. The German has lost his preferred teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, who amused observers of […]
03/06/2015 Alonso still highest paid driver in 2015 Jun.3 (GMM) Fernando Alonso remains the highest paid driver in formula one this year. That is the claim of the latest edition of Business Book, having published a detailed salary ranking […]
17/10/2018 Pressure got to Vettel in 2018 – Rosberg Oct.17 (GMM) Only a "perfect" competitor can knock Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from their perch at the top of F1. That is the view of Nico Rosberg, the German who quit motor racing after […]
30/10/2015 Hamilton reluctant to help Rosberg beat Vettel Oct.30 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is reluctant to help teammate Nico Rosberg cap off Mercedes' 2015 season with a clean sweep. The German team and the British driver have already […]
03/05/2017 Hamilton thinks ‘nothing’ about Rosberg May 3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship. After a season long battle, the triple world champion's long-time […]
14/06/2017 Still ‘too early’ for contract talk – Bottas Jun.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says it is still "too early" to talk about the possible extension of his contract. After Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, Mercedes signed the Finn only for […]