Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020

Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media’s plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track.
Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit in terms of being able to cope with that logistically.
And it is rumoured that a Dutch GP at Zandvoort is about to be added to the 2020 calendar. Brawn, Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss, admitted in Bahrain that there is an “exciting new race in the pipeline”.
That would be in addition to Vietnam, which would increase the 2020 calendar to 23 races.
Brawn also played down speculation F1 could shed one or more of the races in Barcelona, Silverstone, Hockenheim, Mexico or Monza.
“I would be surprised if we lost one of the current races,” he is quoted by Germany’s Sport1.
Brawn thinks the teams can cope with more than the current 21 races per year.
“We think we can expect the teams to do that if we manage to streamline the race weekends,” he said.
01/09/2018 Mercedes helps save German GP Sep.1 (GMM) Germany's grand prix has been saved by Mercedes. In the Monza paddock, a preliminary 21 race calendar for 2019 emerged featuring a race at Hockenheim. It is believed […]
11/03/2019 Silverstone future still in doubt – Brawn Mar.11 (GMM) Silverstone's F1 future remains in doubt. Rolling the dice on renegotiating their contract with a lower annual fee, organisers of the British grand prix have terminated the […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped. In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
25/01/2017 Liberty era future brighter for German GP Jan.25 (GMM) F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says. Germany will not host a race in 2017, after […]
12/12/2018 Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract Dec.12 (GMM) Organisers of the Spanish grand prix are still not sure they will reach a new agreement with Liberty Media. Vicenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya boss, told Spanish […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
26/04/2018 F1 eyes new races in Vietnam, China – Bratches Apr.26 (GMM) Vietnam is still on track to join the F1 calendar in the future. That is the claim of Sean Bratches, F1 owner Liberty Media's commercial boss. "This is a street race where […]
12/02/2019 Russian promoter slams Silverstone boss Feb.12 (GMM) Russia has distanced itself from a group of F1 circuits who are threatening to quit formula one. A statement highly critical of Liberty Media that was issued by the […]
25/08/2018 No two-day race weekend format – Brawn Aug.25 (GMM) Ross Brawn says formula one is not going to switch to a two-day race weekend format. As the calendar continues to expand, one idea under consideration has been dropping […]