F1 should look into ‘e-fuels’ – Abiteboul

04/07/2017 F1 targets lighter engines for future Jul.4 (GMM) Weight has emerged as a major factor as F1 prepares to change its engine formula beyond 2020. The next key meeting of the engine working group will take place on Tuesday, […]
03/05/2018 Teams hit out at fuel allowance increase May 3 (GMM) Some F1 teams have hit out at the FIA's decision to increase the in-race fuel allowance for 2019. To stop drivers from needing to 'lift and coast' and save duel during races […]
14/04/2018 F1 could scrap fuel limit for 2019 Apr.14 (GMM) F1 may be on the cusp of ending the era of 'fuel saving'. In the hybrid era, the sport has got used to drivers using the 'lift and coast' tactic to get their limited fuel […]
17/11/2015 2017 engine to be 2.5 litre twin-turbo V6 Nov.17 (GMM) Details about the specification of F1's alternative engine for 2017 have emerged. Previously, it was believed independent outfits like Ilmor or Cosworth were being invited […]
15/06/2017 F1 will never go all-electric – Todt Jun.15 (GMM) Jean Todt says F1 will never abandon its petrol-based origins and join Formula E as an all-electric powered series. "It's impossible," the FIA president told La Presse […]
29/07/2018 Stoddart backs Liberty to improve F1 Jul.29 (GMM) Former Minardi boss Paul Stoddart says he hopes formula one can up its game for 2021. Over a decade ago, the Australian owned and ran a small backmarker team, and he says […]
18/06/2018 Red Bull losing power through fuel – Abiteboul Jun.18 (GMM) Red Bull's choice of fuel supplier means it is not maxing out the power of the Renault engine. That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, as the long and often troubled Red […]
06/03/2018 Sainz arrival made Hulkenberg ‘worry’ Mar.6 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul says Nico Hulkenberg got a wake-up call last year. The German driver began the year as Jolyon Palmer's teammate, but the Briton was replaced mid-season by […]