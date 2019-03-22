Ferrari can ‘do better’ in Bahrain – Senna

22/03/2019 Briatore doubts Ferrari can win 2019 title Mar.22 (GMM) Flavio Briatore thinks Ferrari will be unable to win the world championship in 2019. Some are tipping the Italian team to bounce back in Bahrain, believing that after […]
27/03/2015 Ricciardo admits Red Bull chassis not best in 2015 Mar.27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted Red Bull's engine is not its only problem in 2015. In and after Australia, the former champion team took its long-time partner Renault to task, […]
21/03/2019 Domenicali tips Ferrari to bounce back in Bahrain Mar.21 (GMM) Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali is expecting the Maranello team to bounce back in Bahrain. "Yes, that was a difficult weekend for them," the Italian is quoted by […]
19/04/2017 Stroll not getting down about 2017 so far Apr.19 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is not getting down about the difficult start to his F1 career. The Canadian teen, already under pressure after a mistake-strewn winter and claims he is […]
18/03/2015 Mercedes’ Wolff says Ferrari step ‘impressive’ Mar.18 (GMM) Mercedes has tipped Ferrari to challenge in 2015. Having struggled in 2014, the fabled Italian team proved in Melbourne that it has leapfrogged Red Bull and Williams to be […]
14/05/2016 Ricciardo says contractual situation ‘open’ May 14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not completely ruling himself out of the 2017 'silly season'. Last year, the Australian put forward his name as a contender to switch to Ferrari, but Red […]
28/07/2017 End is nigh for LMP1 and DTM – Massa Jul.28 (GMM) While F1 and Formula E keep growing and thriving, the end could be nigh for motor racing's other top categories Le Mans and DTM. That is the view of formula one veteran […]
07/02/2018 Verstappen to get early feel for 2018 car Feb.7 (GMM) Max Verstappen thinks he will get an idea about his chances of fighting for the title in 2018 after the very first day of testing later this month. Mercedes and Ferrari […]
31/03/2016 Early 2016 win ‘very important’ – Rosberg Mar.31 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has admitted that opening his 2016 championship campaign with a win was "very important". The German has been beaten to the last two titles consecutively by his […]
10/04/2018 Ferrari can win 2018 title – Briatore Apr.10 (GMM) Ferrari really can win the 2018 world championship. That is the view of former Renault boss Flavio Briatore, after Sebastian Vettel won the opening two races of the season […]
