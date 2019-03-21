Hamilton says he will test MotoGP bike

03/04/2016 Mercedes open to MotoGP test for Hamilton Apr.3 (GMM) Mercedes has opened the door for a potential MotoGP test for the team's reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton. Last year, the Briton said: "When my dad bought me my first […]
27/05/2017 Hamilton admits ‘too old’ for MotoGP switch May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has declared himself "too old" to make the switch to MotoGP racing. On several occasions in the past, the triple world champion has expressed interest not in […]
05/12/2016 Valentino Rossi says Wolff ‘has my number’ Dec.5 (GMM) The rumours linking potential names with Nico Rosberg's newly vacant 2017 seat are getting wilder by the moment. MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi, who strongly flirted with a […]
20/12/2017 Ocon not feeling more pressure from Perez Dec.20 (GMM) Esteban Ocon insists he is not feeling the pressure of needing to step up his game in 2018. The Frenchman had an impressive rookie season in 2017, but now teammate Sergio […]
21/03/2019 MotoGP funding system ‘different to F1’ – Ezpeleta Mar.21 (GMM) Carmelo Ezpeleta, boss of the MotoGP rights holder Dorna, has suggested that the premier motorcycle racing category's funding model is superior to that seen in F1. With F1 […]
11/10/2018 Abiteboul understands Mercedes team orders Oct.11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul understands why Mercedes has imposed 'team orders' at the tail end of the 2018 world championship. Some think that, given Lewis Hamilton's lead over […]
20/11/2015 2016 title battle is on already – Rosberg Nov.20 (GMM) At a sponsor event this week, a Spanish reporter put it to Nico Rosberg that after two consecutive title defeats to Lewis Hamilton, 2016 may be a case of 'third time lucky'. […]
17/03/2015 Furious Red Bull finding little support Mar.17 (GMM) So far, Red Bull is finding little support in its quest for immediate changes to the rules. Ferrari has already made clear it is content for now, particularly as it has […]
26/01/2017 Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar Jan.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted that Valtteri Bottas needs to prove he should keep his new seat at Mercedes beyond 2017. Unusually for a top team, Mercedes has signed only a […]
02/02/2015 Day of contrasts marks start of test season Feb.2 (GMM) F1's 2015 test season kicked off on Sunday amid stark contrasts, as Mercedes looked set to extend its utter dominance into a second championship campaign. The German giant, […]
