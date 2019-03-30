Patrick Head ‘exactly what Williams needs’ – Russell

29/03/2019 Williams lacking spare parts in Bahrain – Kubica Mar.29 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will stay off the curbs this weekend in Bahrain because Williams does not have enough spare parts. "We cannot afford to break anything," said the […]
22/03/2019 Williams being run with ‘fear and terror’ – Ralf Mar.22 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher, who won all six of his F1 victories with the British team, thinks the problem at Williams could be its management. He told Germany's motorsport-total.com […]
25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]
28/04/2015 Claire Williams says father will never retire Apr.28 (GMM) Claire Williams says her legendary father will be "face down on the desk" on the day he retires from his role as team principal. Claire, 38, is now the Grove team's deputy […]
18/03/2019 Kubica does not regret F1 return Mar.18 (GMM) Robert Kubica insists he does not regret returning to formula one. The Pole had a horror weekend in Melbourne, which was his first race since returning from an eight-year […]
29/03/2019 F1 to fix start light visibility problem Mar.29 (GMM) Changes are being made to help drivers at the back of the grid to see the starting lights in Bahrain. In Australia, as an unforeseen consequence of the taller rear wings for […]
10/11/2018 Kubica set to claim second Williams seat Nov.10 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks to have secured the second race seat at Williams for 2019. The Pole was also reportedly weighing up a long-term Ferrari test role, but a British […]
30/10/2018 Russell ‘not worried’ about Williams form Oct.30 (GMM) George Russell says he is "not worried" he is joining the slowest F1 team on the grid. The Mercedes-backed, 20-year-old Briton looks set to be the Formula 2 champion this […]
20/11/2018 Williams set to announce Kubica on Thursday Nov.20 (GMM) Williams looks set to announce Robert Kubica as its second driver for 2019 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Journalist Cezary Gutowski, who writes for the Polish publication […]