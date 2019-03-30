Alonso still not ruling out 2020 return

17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race. "In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]
28/01/2019 Alonso eyes F1 paddock return for ‘rest’ Although retired from formula one, Fernando Alonso says he is busier than ever. Just hours ago, the Spaniard and 2018 Le Mans winner also won the Daytona 24 hour race. Later this year, […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018. This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
25/01/2018 Montoya backs Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ bid Jan.25 (GMM) Juan Pablo Montoya has applauded Fernando Alonso's efforts to secure motor racing's elusive 'triple crown'. Last year, Alonso tried to add an Indy 500 win to his Monaco […]
25/11/2017 Alonso denies losing F1 focus Nov.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied he is spreading himself too thin across other disciplines. Last year, Alonso did the Indy 500, next year Daytona and Le Mans are on the cards, he […]
20/10/2017 Alonso, McLaren deny contract for one year only Oct.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied his new McLaren contract is for one year only. The Spaniard and the British team announced in Austin that the new deal "underlines Fernando's […]
15/08/2018 Indycar, Nascar begin to woo retiring Alonso Aug.15 (GMM) Motor racing series have already begun lining up to attract Fernando Alonso for 2019. The Spaniard and McLaren have sensationally announced that Alonso, 37, is quitting […]
10/11/2017 Alonso not denying Le Mans test reports Nov.10 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is not denying speculation he is on a fast track to next year's Le Mans. Reports this week suggested the continuing McLaren driver visited Le Mans team […]
20/11/2017 Alonso admits eyeing Le Mans ‘future’ Nov.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is willing to talk about "the future" with regards to a potential Le Mans foray. Amid rumours he will do the fabled 24 hour endurance race next year, […]