No 2021 agreement yet – Camilleri

15/12/2016 Race starts to be even harder in 2017 – report Dec.15 (GMM) Drivers will find it even harder to make the perfect race start in 2017. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing a little known detail of the new […]
06/04/2016 FIA investigating Ferrari coded message Apr.6 (GMM) F1's governing body is looking into whether Ferrari stretched the new radio clampdown rules, according to a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. While the new rules […]
28/08/2017 Pirelli insists 2017 tyres ‘safe’ Aug.28 (GMM) Pirelli left the Belgian grand prix insisting its 2017 tyres are safe. During the Spa weekend, alarming slow-motion footage showed the rear tyres of some cars vibrating so […]
08/04/2018 Only Williams voted to tweak cars for overtaking Apr.8 (GMM) An emergency meeting in Bahrain to improve the overtaking situation in formula one broke on Saturday without a solution being agreed. Technical directors got together at the […]
20/02/2019 F1 opens tender for 2021 standard gearbox Feb.20 (GMM) F1 has taken a step towards mandating standard gearboxes from 2021. Planned to be part of Liberty Media's vision for the sport beyond the current Concorde Agreement, the […]
22/09/2016 Lauda to push for 2017 Bahrain test Sep.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he will push the teams to allow Pirelli to do some pre-season testing in a warm location like Bahrain. As the Italian marque prepares for the vastly […]
14/01/2019 Sources say Domenicali could return to Ferrari Jan.14 (GMM) Stefano Domenicali could return to formula one. The Italian was ousted by Ferrari in 2014, following the great Maranello team's failed attempts to win the title. But […]
04/11/2016 Stroll debut cost father $80 million – report Nov.4 (GMM) Lance Stroll's billionaire father ploughed nothing short of an incredible $80 million into the 18-year-old's 2017 debut for Williams. That is the claim of Germany's Auto […]