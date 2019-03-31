Red Bull can fix car in ‘two or three races’ – Verstappen

24/05/2018 Magnussen would accept top team move May 24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will look around to see if a move to a top team might be on the cards. Although unpopular among many of his rivals, the Dane has impressed at Haas […]
15/09/2017 Magnussen would jump at ‘top team’ chance Sep.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas would not stand in his way if a top team came knocking for him. After ill-fated adventures at McLaren and Renault, the Dane landed at the American […]
03/09/2018 Now Gasly hits out at ‘aggressive’ Alonso Sep.3 (GMM) Yet another driver has hit out at retiring F1 driver Fernando Alonso. After a qualifying run-in at Monza, Kevin Magnussen said the Spaniard "thinks he's God". "I'm looking […]
12/11/2016 Magnussen’s Haas move surprises Palmer Nov.12 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer has admitted he is surprised that current Renault teammate Kevin Magnussen is moving to Haas for 2017. Earlier in Brazil, Magnussen told reporters that he […]
03/05/2018 Magnussen clarifies ‘I will die’ quote May 3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has clarified reports that said he is prepared to "die" in a F1 car. The Dane already had a reputation among his rivals as a 'bad boy'. Then, Pierre Gasly […]
07/02/2018 Magnussen could race Daytona in 2019 Feb.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be the next driver to expand his horizons beyond the F1 paddock. According to BT newspaper, the Dane came very close to joining Fernando Alonso […]
11/11/2016 Renault kept Palmer for ‘continuity’ – Vasseur Nov.11 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he turned down an offer to stay with Renault for 2017. Instead, the French works team has retained Jolyon Palmer to join the incoming Nico […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
25/01/2018 Haas can be like Force India – Magnussen Jan.25 (GMM) Haas has the potential to be as competitive as top F1 privateer Force India. That is the view of Kevin Magnussen, the Danish driver who races for the small American […]
31/03/2019 Steiner aims fire at Renault over B teams debate Mar.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has aimed fire at Renault, as so-called 'B teams' come under assault. With Ferrari allying with Haas and Alfa Romeo, and Red Bull with Toro Rosso, teams like […]