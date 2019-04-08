Cars easy to drive and too heavy – Hulkenberg

Apr.8 (GMM) F1 cars should be harder to drive and lighter, according to Nico Hulkenberg.

For 2019, Liberty Media and the FIA introduced tweaks to the aerodynamic regulations designed to make overtaking easier.

Kimi Raikkonen, the most experienced driver on the grid, gave the changes a tentative thumbs-up.

“We can drive a little closer than last year,” the Finn is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport, “but it’s still hard to get past.”

Kevin Magnussen agrees: “It has gotten a bit better.”

But Renault’s Hulkenberg thinks it will be tough to further improve the situation so long as F1 cars are so easy to drive whilst being heavier than ever.

And rumours suggest the 2021 cars will be even heavier.

“The cars now are too easy to drive,” said the German. “You hardly make mistakes anymore and you can’t make the difference with courage or skills because everyone is already perfect.

“Where can you make a difference if braking distances are so short? How can you accelerate out of a corner better if everyone can get on the power so quickly?

“Also, the cars are as lazy as tanks when changing direction,” Hulkenberg said. “We carry too much weight.”

F1’s Pat Symonds, though, thinks the sport is moving in the right direction.

“This year has shown us that we are on the right path,” he said. “But it’s only a small step compared to what is coming in 2021.”

Related News

  • 30/06/2017 Magnussen welcomes Copenhagen’s 2020 GP project Jun.30 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has welcomed news in Denmark that an F1 race in Copenhagen is in the works for 2020. The local BT newspaper said Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen […]
  • 24/02/2016 Palmer hopes Renault can fight with Haas Feb.24 (GMM) Renault needs to up its game to avoid a "terrible" start to the 2016 season. That was the warning in Barcelona of Jolyon Palmer, who has driven the black RS16, currently […]
  • 17/03/2016 Renault admits focus will shift to 2017 Mar.17 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has more on his mind this week than the new colour of his 2016 car. Asked by the Danish press to rate out of ten his happiness as he returns to the grid, […]
  • 19/02/2019 Drivers still unsure 2019 rule changes will work Feb.19 (GMM) F1 drivers remain unconvinced the aerodynamic regulations for 2019 will make overtaking any easier. The biggest change for this year is the front wing, with the package of […]
  • 26/10/2017 Hulkenberg gives thumbs-up to three-car grid rows plan Oct.26 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has given the thumbs up to plans to radically reform the F1 starting grid. We reported earlier this week that Liberty Media is contemplating lining up the […]
  • 15/12/2017 Grid girls must stay in F1 – Verstappen Dec.15 (GMM) F1 drivers hope 'grid girls' remain a part of formula one in the future. In an increasingly progressive world and under the new Liberty Media regime, F1 sporting director […]
  • 02/05/2018 Rosberg says 2019 car changes ‘important’ May 2 (GMM) Nico Rosberg and Ross Brawn have hailed the news emerging from Paris. The FIA announced that, after a World Motor Sport Council fax vote, stakeholders including the F1 teams […]
  • 17/10/2016 Renault could name Hulkenberg teammate in ‘days’ – Vasseur Oct.17 (GMM) The identity of Nico Hulkenberg's teammate at Renault next year could be revealed within days. That is the claim of Frederic Vasseur, after Renault announced that current […]
  • 20/03/2019 Haas drivers slam new point for fastest lap rule Mar.20 (GMM) Haas' two F1 drivers have slammed the new 'point for fastest lap' rule in F1. But Ross Brawn, Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss, hailed the introduction of the scheme after […]
  • 23/10/2016 Next piece of 2017 driver puzzle will be Bottas Oct.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas will be the next piece of the 2017 driver puzzle to slot into place. Authoritative media sources, including Auto Motor und Sport and Denmark's Ekstra Bladet, […]