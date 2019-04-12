Hard to overtake at Zandvoort – Hamilton

Apr.12 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has welcomed F1’s speculated return to Zandvoort for 2020, but notes that the former grand prix circuit is hard to overtake on.

With official confirmation still lacking, it is believed race organisers have inked a five-year contract with Liberty Media for a Dutch grand prix starting in 2020.

Speaking in Shanghai, Hamilton recalls racing at the circuit in his junior category days.

“It was a great circuit when I last drove there,” said the Mercedes driver, who beat Sebastian Vettel to victory at Zandvoort during the 2005 F3 Euro series.

“It was just hard to overtake on,” said Hamilton. “I don’t know if that’s changed now or whether something will change.

“Maybe it will be better with DRS, but I think it (returning to the Netherlands) is really cool.

“People always talk about Paris, but I love Amsterdam much more,” Hamilton is quoted by De Telegraaf. “It is a young, fresh city.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

