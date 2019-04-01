No regrets after quitting improving McLaren – Alonso

21/08/2018 ‘No doubt’ Vandoorne keeping 2018 seat – manager Aug.21 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne's manager has dismissed speculation the Belgian is set to be ousted by McLaren. Amid rumours the British team wants to sign Lando Norris to be Carlos […]
07/07/2018 Vandoorne sidesteps McLaren future rumours Jul.7 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has dismissed as "part of formula one" a run of paddock rumours about him. Earlier, it seemed possible that the British team would oust the Belgian, who has […]
07/07/2018 McLaren success will ‘take a while’ – de Ferran Jul.7 (GMM) Gil de Ferran agrees with McLaren boss Zak Brown that it will "take a while" for the British team to win again. With the Honda era now over, McLaren hit rock bottom in 2018 […]
04/02/2019 McLaren’s Brown eyes ‘big step forward’ in 2019 Feb.4 (GMM) Team boss Zak Brown is targeting points finishes for McLaren's 2019 car. The once-great British team has lost Fernando Alonso after four years of disappointing performance, […]
11/02/2019 McLaren not confirming Alonso test yet Feb.11 (GMM) Gil de Ferran is not confirming that Fernando Alonso will test for McLaren in the forthcoming Barcelona tests. In the past hours, the recently retired-from-F1 Spaniard has […]
20/02/2019 Alonso ‘may’ attend Barcelona test – McLaren Feb.20 (GMM) McLaren says Fernando Alonso will "maybe" be trackside at the Barcelona test next week. Earlier, there was speculation the now retired-from-F1 Spaniard could actually test […]
26/05/2018 Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges May 26 (GMM) The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso's future has emerged in the Monaco paddock. Earlier, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that […]
16/01/2019 Norris not worried about becoming next Vandoorne Jan.16 (GMM) McLaren has been working hard to make changes and improve, according to new driver Lando Norris. The once-great British team had yet another poor season in 2018, and has […]