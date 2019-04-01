Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica

04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
29/03/2019 Williams lacking spare parts in Bahrain – Kubica Mar.29 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will stay off the curbs this weekend in Bahrain because Williams does not have enough spare parts. "We cannot afford to break anything," said the […]
26/11/2018 Many people leaving Williams – Kubica Nov.26 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is not sure who his race engineer will be in 2019. After an eight year hiatus to recover from a devastating arm injury, the now 33-year-old Pole is […]
21/03/2019 Glock defends Kubica after poor F1 return Mar.21 (GMM) Timo Glock has defended Robert Kubica in the wake of the Pole's disappointing return to F1 in Melbourne. Kubica's comeback after an eight year layoff due to injury was a big […]