Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica

Apr.1 (GMM) This week’s test will be a key moment for Williams.

That is the view of Robert Kubica, who is really struggling with the British team on his return to F1 after an eight year injury layoff.

“From the beginning I have been struggling to keep the car on the track rather than actually race,” the Pole told Eleven Sports after the race in Bahrain.

Kubica has complained all weekend about not enjoying the same car behaviour as that of his young teammate, George Russell.

“Understanding why the cars are behaving differently must be our priority, because at the moment we do not know the reason,” he said.

“Ensuring that both cars work in the same way is a fundamental issue, otherwise we are talking about a complete lottery,” added Kubica.

And so Kubica said this week’s post-GP tests in Bahrain are crucial for Williams.

“We’re looking forward to the test, because at the moment we’re not racing, we’re battling,” he said.

Russell agrees, but he hit back at the perception that it is only Kubica’s car that is wrong.

“It’s not that the characteristics of Robert’s car are bad and mine are good,” said the Briton. “It’s just that they’re different.

“When we look at the data, you could deduce that we are using a completely different level of downforce, but that is not the case,” Russell added.

“The inconsistency is not huge, but it should not happen at all.”

Related News

  • 04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]
  • 21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
  • 17/03/2019 Impossible to say if Williams can fix car – Kubica Mar.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica has confessed to "embarrassing" mistakes in Melbourne. But the Pole, returning to the grid after an eight year absence with a permanent arm injury, says his […]
  • 16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
  • 26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
  • 29/03/2019 Williams lacking spare parts in Bahrain – Kubica Mar.29 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will stay off the curbs this weekend in Bahrain because Williams does not have enough spare parts. "We cannot afford to break anything," said the […]
  • 26/11/2018 Many people leaving Williams – Kubica Nov.26 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is not sure who his race engineer will be in 2019. After an eight year hiatus to recover from a devastating arm injury, the now 33-year-old Pole is […]
  • 21/03/2019 Glock defends Kubica after poor F1 return Mar.21 (GMM) Timo Glock has defended Robert Kubica in the wake of the Pole's disappointing return to F1 in Melbourne. Kubica's comeback after an eight year layoff due to injury was a big […]
  • 30/03/2019 Patrick Head ‘exactly what Williams needs’ – Russell Mar.30 (GMM) Crisis-struck Williams is once again working with Sir Patrick Head. After a dire winter period and season opener in Australia, the once-great British team's troubles have […]
  • 12/10/2017 Williams to keep Kubica test news ‘private’ – Lowe Oct.12 (GMM) Williams is not releasing information about Robert Kubica's test that took place at Silverstone this week. All a spokesman for the British team would say about the Pole's […]