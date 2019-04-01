Boss backs struggling Gasly to improve

05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
21/12/2018 Gasly ‘not afraid’ of Red Bull and Verstappen Dec.21 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is "not afraid" of life with a top team, nor of having the feisty Max Verstappen as his teammate. The Frenchman has been promoted from the junior team […]
07/02/2019 Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen Feb.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is in the "best situation" to have Max Verstappen as his 2019 teammate. This week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner declared that Verstappen is the […]
05/09/2018 Ten drivers on Toro Rosso ‘long list’ for 2019 Sep.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is putting together a "long list" of potential Toro Rosso drivers for 2019. Pierre Gasly is being promoted to Red Bull Racing, while Brendon Hartley […]
01/09/2018 Kvyat in frame for 2019 return – Horner Sep.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is back in the running for a seat at Toro Rosso. With Pierre Gasly moving to Red Bull Racing, the energy drink company is looking for a replacement but is so far […]
09/06/2018 Red Bull nearing Honda engine decision Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull is finally reaching decision time when it comes to the question of its engine supplier for 2019. Amid an impatient Renault and a hopeful Honda, Red Bull Racing will […]
30/10/2018 Hartley told of 2019 Toro Rosso axe – report Oct.30 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has reportedly been told that he will not be driving for Toro Rosso in 2019. Officials of team owner Red Bull have been warning the New Zealander for some […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017. While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]