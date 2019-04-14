Vettel plays down F1 quit claims

Apr.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied suggestions he could soon quit F1.

Heavily criticised for his start to the 2019 season, some believe the German will struggle to have his Ferrari contract renewed beyond its expiry late next year.

Not just that, Vettel recently admitted there are aspects of today’s F1 ‘show’ that he doesn’t like.

He also dislikes how the modern media reacts.

“Out of nowhere things are blown up, and a week later it’s forgotten. I cannot identify with that,” Vettel told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

This week, his friend Bernie Ecclestone suggested that if F1 starts to put Vettel’s family life out of “balance”, he will retire.

“Well, I’m certainly not going to be in formula one as long as he was, that’s for sure,” Vettel said of the 88-year-old former F1 supremo.

“I don’t know, to be honest. At the moment I feel on top of my game, I feel that I know what I’m doing and I’m very, very self-critical, very ambitious and I put a lot of expectation on myself,” he added.

“I love driving, I love the sensation of speed, I love fighting with these guys, so there’s a lot of things that at the moment I really like and I’ll miss so that’s why it’s not an option to quit tomorrow,” said Vettel.

“I’ve got the contract but that’s a piece of paper and then we see what happens.”



