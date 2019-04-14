‘Strange’ Haas problem not fixed yet – Magnussen

27/03/2018 Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders Mar.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain. Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed […]
20/01/2017 Haas ‘easier’ than McLaren, Renault – Magnussen Jan.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home. After an abortive career so far, falling out with both McLaren and Renault after single seasons with the […]
01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
15/04/2018 Confident Magnussen hopes to stay at Haas Apr.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019. At present, the Dane is arguably the quicker driver at the American team he shares with Romain Grosjean. He puts […]
02/01/2019 Grosjean faster than Jenson Button – Magnussen Jan.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is proud of his personal performance in 2018. The Dane had difficult early-career stints at McLaren and Renault, but he has found an ideal home in the […]
19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
14/09/2018 Haas to announce full 2019 lineup soon Sep.14 (GMM) Haas will announce its entire driver lineup for the 2019 season in one hit. In recent days, it has been rumoured that while Kevin Magnussen's place at the American team […]
27/09/2018 Haas still quiet over 2019 drivers Sep.27 (GMM) Haas is still staying quiet on the identity of its 2019 driver lineup. With next year's grid now taking shape, neither of the American team's current drivers have been […]
29/09/2018 Magnussen’s Haas deal for two more years Sep.29 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has revealed that his new contract with Haas is for two more years. The American team finally announced at Sochi that it is keeping its same driver lineup […]