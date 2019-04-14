F1 needs another race in China – Wolff

24/05/2016 F3 team Prema linked with F1 entry – report May 24 (GMM) The next new team for F1 could now be on the horizon, according to Germany's Auto Bild Motorsport. The publication suggested that Prema Powerteam, a lower-category Italian […]
16/06/2017 Agag wants Ferrari in Formula E Jun.16 (GMM) Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has urged F1's most famous team to enter the all-electric series. This week, FIA president said he is glad Renault is involved in both F1 and […]
13/04/2015 China GP demanding ‘changes’ in F1 Apr.13 (GMM) Organisers of the Chinese grand prix are demanding "changes" within formula one. The annual Shanghai race is promoted by Juss Event, whose marketing manager Yang Yibin has […]
16/04/2016 Rosberg heading for new Mercedes deal – report Apr.16 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is on course to secure a new contract to keep racing at Mercedes beyond 2016. That is the news of Britain's Telegraph newspaper, reporting from the scene of the […]
10/04/2017 Hamilton predicts ‘closest’ fight with Vettel Apr.10 (GMM) F1 heads to the third race of the season with a genuine championship battle between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel now shaping up. The pair have […]
05/04/2019 Leclerc engine gets all-clear for China Apr.5 (GMM) The engine that thwarted Charles Leclerc's push for a sure victory in Bahrain will be back in the red car next weekend. That is the news from Sky Italia, reporting that after […]
08/04/2017 Wehrlein fractured bone in winter crash – Wolff Apr.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has revealed that Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein actually fractured a bone in his back in his race of champions crash during the winter. Rumours are swirling around […]
10/04/2017 Wehrlein heading for Bahrain comeback – Wolff Apr.10 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is shaping up to make his return to the Sauber cockpit in Bahrain. That is the view of one of his bosses, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. Currently, German […]
10/04/2015 Rosberg ‘up to date’ with Hamilton contract talks Apr.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has joined the rest of the F1 world in tracking the saga of world champion Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations. "I am keeping up to date," the Mercedes […]