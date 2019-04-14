F1 needs another race in China – Wolff

Apr.14 (GMM) Toto Wolff says F1 should consider adding a second race in China to the F1 calendar.

This weekend’s event in Shanghai marks the 1000th grand prix in the history of the modern world championship.

Wolff says it is a good country for F1 races.

“Formula E has two races in China, so why not go to Hong Kong or Beijing?” he is quoted by Germany’s Sport1.

“This is one of the most important markets for Mercedes and for formula one,” he added.



