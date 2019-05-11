Alonso winning Indy 500 ‘very difficult’ – Brown

May 11 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks it will be “very difficult” for Fernando Alonso to win the Indy 500 later this month.

Alonso almost won in 2017, but that was in a McLaren entrant that was run by Michael Andretti’s experienced team.

“I think the challenge we have taken on is great,” Brown, the McLaren boss, said in Barcelona.

“Starting a team is much more difficult than what we did in 2017. The teams that are there are as good as they can be. I don’t think it’s easy for us at all.

“Can we win?” he added, according to Marca sports newspaper. “We can, but I think it will be very difficult.”

Alonso travels to Indianapolis on Sunday to start preparing for Indy 500 qualifying.



