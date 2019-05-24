Binotto excuses Leclerc’s ‘mistakes’

23/04/2019 Leclerc ‘calm’ amid Ferrari rumblings – Danner Apr.23 (GMM) Charles Leclerc is "calm" even though he is making big waves at Ferrari. That is the view of former F1 driver Christian Danner, referring to how Leclerc is being backed by […]
24/04/2015 Ricciardo on ‘same level’ as Vettel – Marko Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is happy with its current driver lineup, Dr Helmut Marko insists. The struggling team lost its quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel to Ferrari over the winter. […]
05/03/2019 Red Bull axe increased Kvyat’s F1 ‘hunger’ Mar.5 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he has changed his approach to formula one since being dumped at the end of 2017. Still just 24, the Russian had a meteoric rise and fall at Toro Rosso and […]
03/07/2017 Red Bull says loss of oil ‘trick’ hurt Ferrari Jul.3 (GMM) Speculation is increasing that a technical controversy is behind Ferrari's sudden dip in form. The Italian team was riding a wave of form this year until the last two races […]
08/06/2016 Ricciardo the best driver in F1 today – Marko Jun.8 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo might be the best performing F1 driver at the moment, according to Dr Helmut Marko. The Australian driver was nothing short of livid after the Monaco grand […]
09/04/2015 Red Bull switches brakes for China Apr.9 (GMM) As announced by Dr Helmut Marko after Malaysia, Red Bull has switched brake suppliers for the Chinese grand prix. Sebastian Vettel always disliked the feel of the Hitco […]
17/09/2016 Rivals see three-team battle in Singapore Sep.17 (GMM) Singapore 2016 could be a close, three-way battle for victory. Mercedes has dominated this year, but last season the German team mysteriously struggled under the […]
06/10/2018 Mistakes cost Vettel, Ferrari 2018 title – Marko Oct.6 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks former protege Sebastian Vettel's 2018 title chances are basically over. The Red Bull official thinks both Ferrari and Vettel, who won all of his […]
30/03/2015 Marko won bet by gambling on Ferrari – report Mar.30 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko left Sepang 400 euros richer -- by betting on a Ferrari. Germany's Sport Bild reports that, in an internal paddock bet, the Red Bull official put his money […]
03/03/2017 Mercedes still ahead of rivals – Marko Mar.3 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Mercedes continues to lead the pack in 2017. Hopes were high that Red Bull or Ferrari would catch up to the reigning world champions thanks to the new […]