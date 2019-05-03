Bottas ‘more direct’ with Mercedes in 2019

08/03/2019 Bottas gets Hamilton engineer for 2019 Mar.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas new a new race engineer for 2019. The Mercedes driver struggled last year, and for 2019 has emerged with a determined attitude and a new beard. The Finn also […]
27/11/2018 Bottas race engineer leaves F1 team Nov.27 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is losing his race engineer Tony Ross. Before working with Bottas, Ross was the race engineer for 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg. Mercedes team boss Toto […]
16/02/2017 Bottas gets Rosberg’s race engineer Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has inherited retired world champion Nico Rosberg's race engineer at Mercedes. Earlier, Tony Ross came to Mercedes from Williams, where in addition to […]
10/11/2017 Bottas not ruling out Hamilton ‘team orders’ Nov.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is targeting second place behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the 2017 world championship. Sebastian Vettel was gutted in Mexico to have lost the title to […]
15/03/2019 Hamilton prefers Bottas over Ocon for 2020 Mar.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has urged Mercedes to keep its same driver lineup beyond 2019. Actually, Valtteri Bottas' place alongside the five time world champion is in serious doubt, […]
12/02/2018 Bottas happy if Hamilton stays at Mercedes Feb.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he intends to argue for a 2019 contract at Mercedes by winning races this year. The Finn has been signed up by Mercedes only for one more season, as […]
12/02/2018 Bottas happy if Hamilton stays at Mercedes Feb.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he intends to argue for a 2019 contract at Mercedes by winning races this year. The Finn has been signed up by Mercedes only for one more season, as […]
01/06/2017 Kanaan hits back at Hamilton’s Indy jibe Jun.1 (GMM) An Indycar driver has hit back at Lewis Hamilton following recent comments made by the triple world champion. As Fernando Alonso was tackling the Indy 500, Hamilton scoffed […]
26/06/2018 Mercedes ready to announce 2018 drivers Jun.26 (GMM) Mercedes now appears ready to announce its 2018 driver lineup. At Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton gave the strongest indication yet that his long-delayed new contract with […]
06/09/2017 F1 should increase engine allocation – Horner Sep.6 (GMM) Christian Horner says he will propose that F1 scraps plans to further ramp up the controversial long-life engine rules next year. Already on new F1 chief Ross Brawn's table […]