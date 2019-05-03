Alonso ‘not really’ missing F1

May 3 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not missing Formula 1.

The two-time world champion quit at the end of last year, with many believing the reason was Alonso’s struggle to find a competitive seat.

But Alonso insists that was not the reason.

“I would return if I wanted to,” he told Spanish reporters.

“Everyone said last year that I would not leave if I had a competitive car, but now I’m leaving a competitive car that is first and second in each race,” Alonso said, referring to his decision to quit the world endurance championship.

“Unlike the Dakar or another category, I have nothing to prove in F1. I retired with 21-0 to a teammate, which has never happened before.

“I didn’t leave for competitiveness, but for the things I like to do or to take impossible challenges that I try to make possible,” he added.

And so when asked if he misses F1, Alonso answered: “Not really.

“Of course I watch all the races and it’s more of the same. Some teams like Haas or Renault are a little worse than last year, and some like McLaren a little better.

“But Mercedes are first, Ferrari second and Red Bull third, which we have seen for many, many years. Formula 1 is a championship that is about the performance of the car,” said the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, Alonso is not ruling out a 2020 return to F1.

“Right now I do not know if it’s going to be a full season somewhere or the odd races like this year,” he added.

Finally, when asked about Ferrari’s chances of beating Mercedes in 2019, Alonso answered: “It’s always difficult to assess from the outside, as I only see what we see on TV.

“It has been four Mercedes 1-2s, but we have to wait because the championship is long. Although it seems like they are too far away there is time to see an interesting championship,” he said.



