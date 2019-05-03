Mazepin coy about father’s Williams talks

May 3 (GMM) Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin says he is “ready” for Formula 1.
After the first two rounds, the 20-year-old is only 15th overall in the category just beneath F1.
But his father is Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who has been linked with buying both the former Force India team and, more recently, Williams.
Nikita is also set to undergo a series of tests in a 2017-spec Mercedes F1 car this year, although he would not confirm that.
“I have never confirmed that information, so unfortunately I cannot say anything else about it,” Mazepin told Russia’s Championat.
But even without those private tests, he says he is “ready” for F1.
“I am ready to go to Formula 1, but right now there are not enough results or a contract,” he said.
Mazepin is also coy when asked about the reports that his father is looking into buying the struggling Williams team.
“All I can say is that I have a normal relationship with my father but I don’t talk with him about Formula 1 teams,” he said.
“That is the business side and I’m interested in the racing, even if of course I take my father’s advice. But it’s not my area of responsibility. My job is to do my job and be on the podium,” Mazepin insisted.
