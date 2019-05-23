Gasly says Red Bull bosses still backing him

May 23 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is still being supported by his Red Bull bosses.
The Frenchman had a troubled transition from Toro Rosso to the senior Red Bull team this year after getting the call to replace Daniel Ricciardo.
But Gasly says he is getting up to speed now.
“Things are going well,” he said in Monaco.
“You always want things to be perfect from the first day, but usually that’s impossible.
“Instead, you have to be patient as you work on improving every detail to get the most out of the car.
“I would like to be faster than I am at the moment, but things are getting better,” Gasly added.
And so amid rumours Daniil Kvyat or Alexander Albon might soon replace him, Gasly insisted he retains the full support of his Red Bull bosses.
“I saw Christian (Horner) when I was in the simulator last week, and I talk to Helmut (Marko) every week when I am not at the track.
“People don’t see what happens behind the scenes, or why there was such a difference between me and Max. For example, that we did not always have the same chassis. Inside the team we have much more information.
“Christian and Helmut are doing everything to help me. They are very supportive and give me the best possible environment to develop myself as a driver and give my best results,” Gasly added.
“Generally, everything is fine.
“Daniel (Ricciardo) said today that people will look that Fernando (Alonso) did not qualify for the Indy 500 and draw conclusions, but they do not know the real reasons.
“I know exactly what I need to do, and I will do it as soon as possible.”
22/08/2018 Red Bull set to decide Gasly replacement Aug.22 (GMM) Red Bull is poised to decide Pierre Gasly's 2019 replacement at Toro Rosso in the coming days. Frenchman Gasly has been promoted to the senior team to replace Daniel […]
05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
30/10/2018 Hartley told of 2019 Toro Rosso axe – report Oct.30 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has reportedly been told that he will not be driving for Toro Rosso in 2019. Officials of team owner Red Bull have been warning the New Zealander for some […]
05/09/2018 Ten drivers on Toro Rosso ‘long list’ for 2019 Sep.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is putting together a "long list" of potential Toro Rosso drivers for 2019. Pierre Gasly is being promoted to Red Bull Racing, while Brendon Hartley […]
15/04/2019 No more race victory target in 2019 – Horner Apr.15 (GMM) After three races in 2019, Red Bull no longer has a target for the number of race wins. Prior to the season, buoyed by the promise of the new works Red Bull-Honda pairing, […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017. While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
23/04/2019 Marko happy with rookie Albon Apr.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is more than happy with new Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon. Thai-British driver Albon was surprisingly drafted into the junior team following […]
14/08/2015 Father says Kvyat’s Red Bull seat not in doubt Aug.14 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's father has played down rumours the young Russian's future at Red Bull is not safe. Kvyat, 21, struggled earlier in 2015 after graduating from Toro Rosso, but […]
24/06/2015 Red Bull’s Marko slams Horner exit rumours Jun.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has slammed rumours Red Bull is set to oust its F1 team boss Christian Horner. Briton Horner has already dismissed the rumours about him being replaced by F1 […]