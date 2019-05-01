Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-content\plugins\weptile-image-slider-widget\notice.php on line 866
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-content\plugins\weptile-image-slider-widget\notice.php on line 866 Skip to main content
Webber worried for Ricciardo’s F1 career
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in H:\root\home\newsonf1-001\www\site1\wp-content\plugins\weptile-image-slider-widget\notice.php on line 866
May 1 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo’s career is at risk of losing momentum.
That is the warning of his Australian countryman Mark Webber, who even before the start of the season questioned whether quitting Red Bull was the right move for Ricciardo.
And after four races in 2019, Webber said it is now clear that Renault has a lot of work to do to be competitive.
“Daniel hasn’t forgotten how to drive, but the form guide changes very quickly in this sport,” Webber told Australia’s Nine Network.
“Every few months, if the performances aren’t there, other managers and agents and young drivers are trying to muscle in. The sport moves on so fast,” he added.
Webber, who retired from F1 at the end of 2013, said Renault is under “tremendous pressure” because the performance so far this year “doesn’t back up the chat”.
“Renault were saying in the off-season they can challenge the top three, but they’re a long way from that,” he said.
However, Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul is putting on a brave face, even though amid a bad weekend in Baku, the team dropped to seventh in the constructors’ standings.
“I think it’s fair to say that it’s not exactly the start of the season we were hoping to have, but I think it’s also important to take a bit of distance from the emotions and the constant drama of Formula 1,” said the Frenchman.
But Webber thinks the situation for Renault is indeed dramatic.
“They’ve got some reliability issues as well, McLaren are belting them with the same engine, which is not good,” he said.
Webber said he doesn’t relate to Ricciardo’s decision to move from a truly top team like Red Bull to the deep midfield.
“I was in average teams for a long time and I never, ever wanted to feel that again, even though I had offers to continue when I left Red Bull,” he said.
“I didn’t want to know what that felt like again.”
05/11/2018 Webber worried about Ricciardo’s F1 future Nov.5 (GMM) Mark Webber says he is worried about Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future. After another technical problem in Mexico, the pole sitter hinted that he would be prepared to sit out […]
27/03/2015 Ricciardo admits Red Bull chassis not best in 2015 Mar.27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted Red Bull's engine is not its only problem in 2015. In and after Australia, the former champion team took its long-time partner Renault to task, […]
08/03/2019 Webber says two drivers ‘best’ in 2019 Mar.8 (GMM) Mark Webber has named two drivers as "the best" on the current F1 grid. The former F1 driver says he has been following Barcelona testing and reading the news ahead of the […]
14/03/2015 Webber sad to see Red Bull struggle Mar.14 (GMM) Two former Australian F1 drivers sided with their compatriot Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying in Melbourne. Ricciardo's huge grin is plastered over seemingly every […]
05/02/2019 Red Bull ‘needed’ Honda switch – Webber Feb.5 (GMM) Mark Webber has backed Red Bull's decision to switch to Honda power for 2019. Although Honda's recent history in F1 has been unsuccessful, former Red Bull driver Webber […]
13/03/2019 Ricciardo refused to be no.2 to Verstappen – Hill Mar.13 (GMM) 1996 world champion Damon Hill has backed Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull exit. Ricciardo's Australian countryman Mark Webber said Ricciardo deciding to join Renault for 2019 […]
07/08/2018 Renault had to sign Ricciardo – Abiteboul Aug.7 (GMM) Renault had to jump at the chance to sign Daniel Ricciardo. That is the view of the French team's boss Cyril Abiteboul, after it was announced that Australian Ricciardo is […]
23/06/2017 Renault has upgrade in Baku – Ricciardo Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Renault has taken improvements for its 2017 power unit to Baku. The news comes despite Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul saying recently that […]
15/10/2018 Ricciardo’s Renault move ‘a concern’ – Webber Oct.15 (GMM) Mark Webber admits fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo's move to Renault is a "concern". Also a former Red Bull driver, Webber says Ricciardo's decision to leave the energy […]
13/02/2018 Ricciardo wants Melbourne podium Feb.13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he wants to be on the podium as soon as the very first race of 2018. In previous years, Adrian Newey's new Red Bull was unveiled as late as […]