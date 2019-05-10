Perez backs standard components for 2021

May 10 (GMM) Sergio Perez is backing F1’s move to introduce more standard car components.

Tenders have been issued by the FIA for standard components to include the gearbox, wheel rims and braking systems for 2021, and more are expected to follow.

“In my opinion, this is one step out of many that we have to do to make Formula 1 a championship of drivers, not teams,” Racing Point driver Perez said in Barcelona.

The Mexican said that at the moment, “excellent drivers” can only get onto the podium if they drive for one of the top three teams.

“I think this is a serious problem, and Formula 1 should change significantly,” said Perez.

“I have been in Formula 1 for a long time, and I’m not sure I want to stay if the focus is going to always be on the teams,” he added. “I hope in the future, more will depend on the skill of the driver.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

