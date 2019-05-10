2021 rules ‘do not break Haas model’ – Steiner

May 10 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas is happy with the proposed changes to the technical regulations for 2021.

Earlier, rival teams were reportedly expressing concerns about the ‘Haas model’, which involves buying many of the parts from Ferrari rather than designing them.

“The last proposal I saw was in February,” boss Steiner said in Barcelona when asked about the 2021 regulations.

“I don’t know if there have been changes but they suit me,” he is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

“Life is a matter of compromise. You cannot have everything but the same goes for your competitors. I find the proposal of the FIA and FOM to be fair.

“We can continue in F1. The other teams should be happy because they thought we had an advantage and they have achieved their goals,” Steiner added.

“But the proposed changes will not break our model. There are ten teams in the paddock and I told the others ‘If you want us to go away, say it openly and we will leave’.

“That said, you will notice that there is almost no criticism since the last proposal,” he said.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

