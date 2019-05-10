2021 rules ‘do not break Haas model’ – Steiner

03/04/2019 Ross Brawn backs ‘B teams’ like Haas Apr.3 (GMM) Ross Brawn has spoken up in favour of Ferrari 'B team' Haas. In Bahrain, team boss Gunther Steiner responded to bigger teams like Renault who have strongly criticised the way […]
11/02/2019 Steiner ‘happy’ with Ferrari-Alfa alliance Feb.11 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says he is "happy" with the ever closer alliance between Ferrari and the team formerly known as Sauber. Steiner is the boss at Haas, the small American team […]
20/02/2019 Grosjean hits out at new tyre blanket rule Feb.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has criticised a change to the tyre rules for 2019. Pirelli says teams may no longer run temperatures of more than 80 degrees in the heating blankets for the […]
05/04/2016 Developing car next hurdle for Haas – Grosjean Apr.5 (GMM) The real challenge for Haas will be keeping up with the lightening speed of F1's in-season development, Romain Grosjean has admitted. The French driver and new American team […]
13/09/2018 Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 – report Sep.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season. While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with […]
02/10/2015 Haas caught off-guard by early season start Oct.2 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone's re-jigged calendar for 2016 is ruffling a few feathers this week. At the World Motor Sport Council in Paris, the F1 supremo's amended 21-race calendar - […]
25/04/2016 Haas would release Grosjean to ‘top team’ Apr.25 (GMM) Gene Haas says he will not force Romain Grosjean to stay at the new American outfit if a "top team" wants to sign him. A tough weekend in China aside, Frenchman Grosjean has […]
20/03/2017 Boss sure ‘year two’ easier for Haas Mar.20 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner is confident F1's notorious 'second year syndrome' will not strike Haas. So often, a new team has a much tougher time in F1 in year two, but […]
16/07/2015 Haas wants experienced drivers for F1 debut Jul.16 (GMM) Haas, the new American F1 team, has defended itself amid speculation it is already bending the rules. Currently, as it is not yet racing, the outfit is outside of the […]