US GP safe after $25m lost funding scare

07/07/2017 F1 should add second China GP – Brown Jul.7 (GMM) F1 should look into adding a second grand prix in China. That is the view of McLaren boss Zak Brown, as rumours swirl about China's growing influence in the sport. There is […]
15/12/2015 F1 could find new US GP venue – Haas Dec.15 (GMM) America's future in F1 is not endangered by the problems facing the current US grand prix in Austin. That is the view of Gene Haas, the founder and owner of the sport's new […]
08/04/2019 Monza to get government funding boost for F1 race Apr.8 (GMM) Monza's hopes of staying on the F1 calendar have received a financial boost. Earlier, the future of the Italian grand prix looked in doubt. But Germany's SID news agency […]
21/02/2019 US GP loses $20m in government backing Feb.21 (GMM) A dark cloud has moved over the financial health of the US grand prix in Austin. The Associated Press reports that race organisers have missed a paperwork deadline and as a […]
13/04/2015 China GP demanding ‘changes’ in F1 Apr.13 (GMM) Organisers of the Chinese grand prix are demanding "changes" within formula one. The annual Shanghai race is promoted by Juss Event, whose marketing manager Yang Yibin has […]
09/03/2016 Austin back on track, Monza still in trouble Mar.9 (GMM) The US grand prix in Austin looks to be back on track. Although now a popular stop on the annual calendar, the race's October date was given mere provisional status due to a […]
07/05/2019 ‘No panic’ amid Barcelona axe reports May 7 (GMM) Barcelona circuit boss Vincenc Aguilera says there is "no panic" amid reports that talks to extend the Spanish GP beyond this weekend's race have broken down. Some outlets […]
10/03/2016 Austin ends 2016 US GP uncertainty Mar.10 (GMM) US grand prix organisers brushed aside any doubts about the 2016 race by revealing Taylor Swift, one of the world's top pop acts, will perform at the October event. It ends […]
18/06/2018 Spa, Liberty, sign new three-year deal Jun.18 (GMM) F1's popular Belgian grand prix is staying on the calendar. With Liberty Media pushing further into the US and elsewhere, there had been fears some races in Europe might be […]
27/01/2016 Ecclestone hopes Austin stays on calendar Jan.27 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has not yet given up on the future of the US grand prix in Austin. Late last year, a dark cloud moved over the popular race when the governor of Texas […]