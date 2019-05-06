Schumacher had ‘no respect’ – Villeneuve

May 6 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says F1 drivers have “no respect” for their on track rivals.

And the 1997 world champion says that trend was started by his great nemesis, Michael Schumacher.

“He had a total lack of respect for other drivers and what racing is all about,” Villeneuve told the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

“It started an era where everyone does the same. I look at Formula 2 and Formula 3 and it’s strange that we don’t have a couple of deaths every year.

“In F1 it’s almost everyone too. They change lines and move when braking — things you should not see,” Villeneuve said.

Villeneuve said there is a notable exception on the F1 grid — five time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“Lewis is great because so far he has done nothing that is beyond the boundaries,” said the French Canadian.

“That’s the big difference — he’s more of a gentleman on the track. A quick driver but clean.”



