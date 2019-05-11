Wolff denies eyeing Chase Carey’s job

May 11 (GMM) Toto Wolff has rubbished speculation that he is eyeing Chase Carey’s job at the top of Formula 1.

Reports this week said the Mercedes boss was lining up to replace Carey as F1 CEO, even though Ferrari could apparently veto that move.

“Certainly the veto right is something important for Ferrari but also important for F1 overall,” Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said when asked about the veto in Barcelona.

“It’s not only protecting us but also all the teams against maybe some decisions which could be against the spirit or the interest of the teams.”

But when asked about the speculation in Barcelona, Wolff denied that he is thinking about replacing Carey.

“I could not take my job seriously if I participated in such speculation,” he told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

“A journalist has written a funny story which is full of speculation,” Wolff added.

“But I am still at Mercedes for a long time and have a great task to lead this team. It’s fun and not something I want to change,” he said.

Wolff denied that rumours of his departure from Mercedes could be fuelled by the impending arrival of Ola Kallenius as the new Daimler CEO.

He insists that Kallenius has “Formula 1 at heart”, even if he has said that he wants the Daimler brands to have a greener image.

“We generate a huge amount of media, so nobody questions it,” said Wolff when asked if Mercedes could be thinking of stepping away from Formula 1.



