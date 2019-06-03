Body wants support for new Spanish GP deal

22/05/2019 Barcelona rates 2020 contract chances at ’90pc’ May 22 (GMM) Circuit de Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere rates the chances of a Spanish GP next year at "90 per cent". That is despite the fact that Zandvoort, having inked a deal for a 2020 […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
28/01/2019 Argentine track not targeting F1 race One Argentinean official says the country is not looking for a place on the F1 calendar. Despite the already bustling calendar, Liberty Media is pushing for new races. Vietnam is joining […]
11/05/2018 Spain GP talks to take place after race May 11 (GMM) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere says he hopes talks will lead to a new contract for the Spanish grand prix. In recent days, circuit officials and F1 chief […]
23/04/2018 Official denies Spanish GP in doubt Apr.23 (GMM) A Spanish official has played down rumours the future of the grand prix in Barcelona could be in doubt. Barcelona's current contract is set to expire next year, and there […]
06/04/2017 Ecclestone rejected Vietnam GP deal Apr.6 (GMM) Ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he rejected plans to add a Vietnamese grand prix to the race calendar. The 86-year-old, recently stepped down as the sport's chief […]
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
25/07/2018 2019 German GP rescue talks underway Jul.25 (GMM) Germany could still have a formula one race next year. With no 2019 deal in place for Hockenheim, a wild rumour did the rounds last weekend that the Nurburgring has made a […]
22/03/2019 Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks Mar.22 (GMM) Negotiations to extend Barcelona's contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun. Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with […]
10/05/2019 Ecclestone backs 21-race calendar for 2020 May 10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed the move to keep the F1 calendar at 21 races. With Vietnam and Zandvoort reportedly coming in, it was expected Liberty Media's push to expand […]