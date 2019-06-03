Body wants support for new Spanish GP deal

Jun.3 (GMM) The Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia (RACC) has joined the fight to help keep the Spanish GP in Barcelona.

It appears that the annual race at the Circuit de Catalunya could be a victim as Liberty Media makes room for new races at Zandvoort and in Vietnam for 2020.

With the uncertainty continuing, the RACC has issued a statement asking for help.

“The RACC asks all administrations and the business world to make a unity of action to achieve the renewal of the Formula 1 race,” it said.

“We want to keep in our country one of the most important sporting events held every year in the world.”

The club said the Spanish GP contributes EUR 163 million to the economy and 2700 jobs, and also gives the region and Spain “maximum visibility” in the media.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz agrees: “1991 was the first one, let’s make sure that 2019 is not the last one.”



