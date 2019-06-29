F1 ‘must be boring’ for drivers – Panis

Jun.29 (GMM) Olivier Panis says “it must be boring” for today’s F1 drivers to race.
The Frenchman raced between 1994 and 2004, and he says much of that period was “magical” for the drivers.
“Especially from 2002 to 2004, it was just amazing,” the 52-year-old told Auto Hebdo.
“The performance of the cars was crazy. You put on new tyres with 40 kilos of fuel, then you came back to put on a new set with another 40 kilos.
“It was war from the first to the last lap. It was magical.”
But now, Panis admits he does not even watch every race.
“I look because it is part of my life, but it has changed a lot,” said the former Toyota racer and McLaren tester.
“Qualifying I love because I think they have crazy cars, but the races … they are eight seconds from pole and engineers manage the races. The tyre temperature, the brakes, the engine — it must be boring.
“I’m sure that 90 per cent of the drivers think the same thing but when you try to get to F1 all your life and have the chance, you have what you have,” Panis said.
28/03/2019 Alonso set for ‘formidable’ Dakar Rally challenge Mar.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks set to take on the "formidable challenge" of contesting the famous off-road Dakar Rally. The Spaniard, who quit F1 at the end of last year, is this […]
31/08/2017 David Schumacher eyes F1 future Aug.31 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher's son has admitted he is targeting a future in formula one. While it is his cousin Mick who is grabbing the most headlines, David Schumacher is set to move […]
09/09/2015 F1 has lost MotoGP-style magic – Berger Sep.9 (GMM) F1 has lost some of the 'elbow-to-elbow' racing magic that can still be seen today on two wheels, legend Gerhard Berger says. "It is perhaps a matter of taste," he told […]
18/09/2015 Struggling McLaren ‘lacked humility’ – Perez Sep.18 (GMM) Sergio Perez says McLaren's current predicament is "sad", even though there is little love lost between the Woking team and the Mexican. Perez drove for a then […]
15/05/2015 F1 should green-light new ‘tyre war’ – Coulthard May 15 (GMM) David Coulthard thinks F1 needs a 'tyre war' once again. This week, the former F1 supplier Michelin revealed that its interest in working at the pinnacle of motor sport has […]
12/02/2018 Drivers slam Fuji date change for Alonso Feb.12 (GMM) Other drivers have hit out at a calendar tweak that means Fernando Alonso can now contest the full sports car world championship in 2018. Earlier, the McLaren driver looked […]
12/12/2015 Wurz stays at Le Mans as advisor Dec.12 (GMM) Former F1 driver Alex Wurz's next move in the world of motor racing is now clear. Recently, the Austrian turned down an offer to become the new team principal at Manor, […]
03/09/2015 No Pirelli directives issued yet – team boss Sep.3 (GMM) How Pirelli will handle the aftermath of the Belgian tyre blowout saga remains unclear. The Italian supplier is poised to reveal the fruits of its investigation into […]
21/05/2015 Alonso says ‘slow’ F1 took a wrong turn May 21 (GMM) Last decade, F1 took a wrong turn. That is the view of Fernando Alonso, as at Monaco on Wednesday the topic of whether 'the show' is delivering for the fans was front and […]