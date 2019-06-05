Indy failure a ‘lesson’ for McLaren – Villeneuve

06/09/2018 Andretti hopes Alonso makes Indycar switch Sep.6 (GMM) Michael Andretti says he hopes Fernando Alonso makes the switch to Indycar for 2019. Disenchanted Spaniard Alonso is quitting F1 at the end of the year, but it is not known […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
16/05/2018 McLaren looking at series outside F1 – Brown May 16 (GMM) If F1 budgets go down, McLaren will consider entering teams in other racing series. That is the claim of Zak Brown, whose top driver Fernando Alonso is already splitting his […]
15/05/2018 McLaren plans mid-season Alonso talks May 15 (GMM) McLaren will open talks with Fernando Alonso about 2019 around the middle of the season. That is the news from team executive Zak Brown, acknowledging the rumours that the […]
26/06/2018 Alonso undecided about F1 future – Brown Jan.26 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitted that Fernando Alonso might not race an orange car in formula one next year. Spaniard Alonso won Le Mans recently, and he now wants victory at the Indy […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race. "In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
28/01/2019 Alonso eyes F1 paddock return for ‘rest’ Although retired from formula one, Fernando Alonso says he is busier than ever. Just hours ago, the Spaniard and 2018 Le Mans winner also won the Daytona 24 hour race. Later this year, […]
05/02/2018 Ferrari-Liberty showdown ‘inevitable’ – Brown Feb.5 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks the showdown between Ferrari and Liberty Media was "inevitable". With Liberty reportedly proposing a fairer income distribution system among other things, […]