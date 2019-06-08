Mazepin hits back at Marko’s mockery

20/05/2019 Mercedes ‘more superior than ever’ – Marko May 20 (GMM) Mercedes has never been more dominant in F1. That is the view of Red Bull team official Dr Helmut Marko, who said the recent post Spanish GP test in Barcelona was a perfect […]
30/09/2018 Russia could have own F1 team – deputy PM Sep.30 (GMM) Russia's deputy prime minister thinks there could soon be a Russian F1 team on the grid. Next year, Daniil Kvyat could be joined on the grid not only by Sergey Sirotkin but […]
03/03/2017 Mercedes still ahead of rivals – Marko Mar.3 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Mercedes continues to lead the pack in 2017. Hopes were high that Red Bull or Ferrari would catch up to the reigning world champions thanks to the new […]
24/04/2019 GP promoter wants Russian to buy Williams Apr.24 (GMM) The promoter of Russia's grand prix at Sochi thinks now is a good time for billionaire Dmitry Mazepin to take over Williams. Mazepin's company Uralkali has denied rumours […]
18/04/2019 Russian billionaire eyes Williams buyout Apr.18 (GMM) A Russian billionaire could buy Williams. The once-great British team is in a desperate performance crisis, but multiple authoritative outlets are now reporting that Dmitry […]
03/05/2019 Mazepin coy about father’s Williams talks May 3 (GMM) Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin says he is "ready" for Formula 1. After the first two rounds, the 20-year-old is only 15th overall in the category just beneath F1. But his […]
28/04/2019 Verstappen can still win 2019 title – Marko Apr.28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen remains on track to win the 2019 title. One would be forgiven for thinking 2019 is now a two-team fight between Mercedes and […]
28/03/2019 Ferrari may have cooling problems – Marko Mar.28 (GMM) Ferrari's 2019 car could be struggling with cooling problems. That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who floated the theory as an explanation for why Ferrari was […]
13/05/2019 Red Bull has ‘high expectations’ for test – Marko May 13 (GMM) Red Bull bosses say they couldn't be happier with Max Verstappen's 2019 form. That is despite the fact that, even though Red Bull beat Ferrari in Barcelona, Mercedes pulled […]
14/03/2019 Wolff hits back at Marko’s pecking order Mar.14 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at Dr Helmut Marko's estimation of the 2019 pecking order. Marko, the Red Bull-Honda official, has stated on multiple occasions that he thinks […]