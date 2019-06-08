Binotto ‘satisfied’ with Vettel

Jun.8 (GMM) Mattia Binotto has indicated Ferrari will definitely head into the 2020 season with the same drivers.

Recently, there have been rumours that suggest Vettel, whose career according to Mark Webber is at “the crossroads”, could retire or be ousted.

Not just that, the combination of Vettel and the younger Charles Leclerc has the potential to be fiery, but team boss Binotto insists managing them is actually “one of the simplest parts of my job”.

“They are full professionals who know exactly how to behave,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Everyone acts in their own interest, of course, but they are aware that we put the Scuderia, not the driver, first,” Binotto added.

And so Binotto indicated that Vettel and Leclerc are staying put for 2020.

“In Sebastian I see a serene, willing Formula 1 driver,” he said.

“Apart from the mistake in the fight against Hamilton in Bahrain, he drives more solidly than in 2018. I am satisfied with him.

“Perhaps he understood last year that if the car does not allow more than fifth, then he must drove home in fifth place.”

As for Leclerc, Binotto said: “Charles is a fighter.

“In Baku he made a mistake in qualifying, and in Monaco he should have been more patient behind Hulkenberg. But he gets better and better, also with the engineers.

“He shows a great willingness to learn and is aware of his potential. I expect great races from him,” said the Italian.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

