No more ‘futuristic’ look for 2021 cars – report

07/05/2019 2021 overtaking concept ‘better than expected’ May 7 (GMM) Liberty Media is "really satisfied" with the research that is being done on the car concept of 2021. It is believed most of the teams are now willing to wait until October […]
23/11/2017 Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray – Illien Nov.23 (GMM) Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021. Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor […]
25/05/2019 F1 scraps plans for standard gearbox design May 25 (GMM) Plans to standardise gearbox design in 2021 have been scrapped. Earlier, tenders were issued by the FIA not only for gearbox design, but also various other components […]
25/09/2018 Liberty eyes adding ‘Q4’ to qualifying Sep.25 (GMM) Liberty Media could be looking at adding another segment to the current 'knockout'-style qualifying format. Auto Motor und Sport reports that under consideration is the […]
27/03/2017 Liberty will not set F1 rules – Todt Mar.27 (GMM) Jean Todt has made clear the FIA will continue to make the rules in formula one. As the Liberty Media era begins in earnest, new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said in […]
20/02/2019 F1 opens tender for 2021 standard gearbox Feb.20 (GMM) F1 has taken a step towards mandating standard gearboxes from 2021. Planned to be part of Liberty Media's vision for the sport beyond the current Concorde Agreement, the […]
07/06/2019 Ericsson shows how F1 must improve – Sainz Jun.7 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson is a good example of how Formula 1 must improve. That is the view of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, as the new rules for 2021 begin to shape up this weekend in […]
04/10/2018 No ‘Q4’ qualifying for 2019 – Brawn Oct.4 (GMM) F1's plans to tweak the qualifying system for 2019 appear to have failed for now. Liberty Media proposed adding a 'Q4' to the existing format, shortening all of the segments […]
14/06/2018 Liberty Media gives loan to Force India – report Jun.14 (GMM) Force India, the leading independent F1 team, is struggling for survival. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, following the departure from the Silverstone […]