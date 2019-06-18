Kubica not ruling out Williams exit

31/05/2019 Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020 May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica's major sponsor is not yet willing to talk about 2020. There has been speculation that because the Pole is struggling alongside teammate George Russell this […]
17/10/2018 Kubica to get $10m boost for 2019 race seat Oct.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost. Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN […]
31/10/2018 Kubica admits Ferrari test role possible Oct.31 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted that moving to a testing role at Ferrari is a possibility for 2019. The Pole's other major option in F1 for next year is to get a promotion to the […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]
26/04/2019 Williams to use new rear wing in Baku Apr.26 (GMM) Struggling backmarker Williams has brought a new rear wing to Baku. It is the first obvious upgrade for 2019, but Robert Kubica in Baku said championship points remain […]
17/06/2019 Sponsor says Kubica could change teams Jun.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's sponsor is not ruling out a change of teams for the struggling Polish driver. Of the ten teammate pairings in 2019, no gap is greater gap than the one […]
20/02/2019 Wednesday testing for Williams ‘a miracle’ Feb.20 (GMM) All eyes are on the Williams garage ahead of the third day of testing in Barcelona. The struggling British team missed the first two days of 2019 running, amid rumours of […]
24/04/2019 Russell expects Williams to stay slowest Apr.24 (GMM) Williams' race drivers seem resigned to a full season at the back of the grid. The once-great British team's slump is so severe that co-founder Sir Patrick Head has been […]
13/05/2019 Russell shines in Kubica’s Williams chassis May 13 (GMM) George Russell has some very bad news for his Williams teammate. Prior to Barcelona, following steady complaints by Robert Kubica about differing equipment, the struggling […]
20/11/2018 Williams set to announce Kubica on Thursday Nov.20 (GMM) Williams looks set to announce Robert Kubica as its second driver for 2019 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Journalist Cezary Gutowski, who writes for the Polish publication […]