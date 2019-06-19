Carey still planning for 25 race calendars

05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
08/05/2019 Wolff could replace Carey as F1 CEO – report May 8 (GMM) Toto Wolff could be lining up as a potential successor to F1 chief executive Chase Carey. In Baku, the Mercedes boss did not deny that his contract expires at the end of […]
10/05/2019 Ecclestone backs 21-race calendar for 2020 May 10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed the move to keep the F1 calendar at 21 races. With Vietnam and Zandvoort reportedly coming in, it was expected Liberty Media's push to expand […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar. It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020. Liberty needs to […]
09/04/2019 Silverstone set for new F1 contract – sources Apr.9 (GMM) Reports that Silverstone is set to secure its place on the F1 calendar are gaining more steam. Last week, we reported that after race organisers terminated the contract for […]
04/05/2017 Carey not confirming 25-race calendar for future May 4 (GMM) F1 supremo Chase Carey says he is undecided about expanding the calendar to as many as 25 races. Currently, the annual schedule is at 20 grands prix, and set to expand to a […]
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
26/04/2018 F1 eyes new races in Vietnam, China – Bratches Apr.26 (GMM) Vietnam is still on track to join the F1 calendar in the future. That is the claim of Sean Bratches, F1 owner Liberty Media's commercial boss. "This is a street race where […]
09/02/2018 F1 will still feature ‘pretty girls’ – Carey Feb.9 (GMM) Chase Carey has revealed he was not opposed to the concept of F1 'grid girls'. The sport's new owner Liberty Media has been widely criticised for ending the decades-long […]
31/01/2019 F1 tracks eye end to Liberty dispute The boss of a big group of current F1 race promoters says he is confident their dispute with Liberty Media will be resolved. Led by Silverstone's Stuart Pringle, the group of 16 circuits […]