Schumacher admits second F2 season possible

Jun.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is prepared to do a second season in Formula 2.

The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher arrived in the feeder series this year as the reigning European F3 champion, but only after a mid-year resurgence in his second year in the category.

And now, after moving into Formula 2, the 20-year-old is performing modestly at best, with his six recent consecutive failures to score points putting him just 15th in the standings.

“There will always be setbacks, but I stay focused and concentrate on myself,” Schumacher told the German magazine Socrates.

“I try to hide the negative side and gain something positive from the situation,” he added. “It’s not always easy, but I can continue to learn that way.

“As a rule, such mistakes do not happen to me a second time.”

And so Schumacher insists that his goal of following in his father’s footsteps into Formula 1 remains intact.

“My goal is clearly Formula 1, but I have no specific timetable as to when,” he said.

“For me, it’s about taking one step at a time and only going to Formula 1 when I’m ready. So if I need to do a second season in Formula 2 then I will.”

And he said he is not even contemplating the idea that he might not be good enough to be the next Schumacher on the grid.

“I do not fail — I do not even have that thought in my head,” said Schumacher. “The chance comes when it comes. Or not. But even that would not be so terribly bad.”



