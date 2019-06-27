Schumacher admits second F2 season possible

29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol". Schumacher, who has just […]
06/11/2018 Schumacher ‘not as crazy as Max’ – van Amersfoort Nov.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has a more meticulous approach to motor racing than does Max Verstappen. That is the claim of Frits van Amersfoort, who worked with both drivers in the junior […]
02/10/2018 Next step for Schumacher is F2 – Brawn Oct.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher should not be rushed into formula one. That is the view of Ross Brawn, who worked closely with the young German's famous father Michael during the […]
12/03/2019 Schumacher duo ‘needs time’ before F1 – Ralf Mar.12 (GMM) The next Schumacher duo "needs time" before they are ready for F1. That is the claim of Ralf Schumacher, the former F1 driver who has joined the Sky Deutschland team as the […]
08/05/2017 Schumacher eyeing F1 ‘one step at a time’ May 8 (GMM) Mick Schumacher insists he is in no rush to become the next teenager in F1. As teens, Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll both powered straight out of European F3 onto the […]
11/09/2018 Schumacher now dominating F3 Sep.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is well on his road to formula one. That is the view of former F1 driver Mika Salo, who thinks it is possible the 19-year-old son of seven time world […]
29/08/2018 Mick Schumacher showing father’s genes – Berger Aug.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has the ability to tread in his father's footprints all the way to formula one. That is the view of F1 legend and now DTM boss Gerhard Berger, who says the […]
13/04/2017 Mick Schumacher ‘not ready for F1’ yet Apr.13 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is "not ready" to start thinking about the big step into formula one. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher turned 18 in March -- the age […]
25/08/2017 Ralf Schumacher’s son set for Formula 4 debut Aug.25 (GMM) Another Schumacher is well on the road to formula one. Already, great hype and attention is surrounding the rise of F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 18-year-old son Mick, who […]
10/02/2016 Schumacher staying in F4 this year – report Feb.10 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's son will delay his move into the highly-competitive European F3 series for at least another year. That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild, revealing […]