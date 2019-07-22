Albers would return to F1 as team boss

29/07/2015 Rossi hints at Haas talks Jul.29 (GMM) GP2 driver Alexander Rossi is not ruling out a move into formula one next year with the new American team Haas. The closely Ferrari-aligned Haas has played down reports it […]
14/07/2017 Massa wants to stay at Williams Jul.14 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he is happy to stay at Williams in 2018.
This year, the British team pulled the Brazilian out of his brief retirement to replace Mercedes-bound Valtteri […]
31/07/2018 Sirotkin ‘calm’ about F1 future Jul.31 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says he is not worried about his future.
That is despite the fact that, in his rookie season, the Russian is dead last with the slowest car in the […]
13/01/2017 Vasseur quit over Renault ‘differences’ Jan.13 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he quit as Renault boss because of "serious differences" with his management colleagues.
The big rumour is that Vasseur, the team principal, and […]
02/08/2018 Renault worried about F1 ‘B teams’ Aug.2 (GMM) Renault is worried about the rise of 'B teams' in formula one.
We reported that Williams, McLaren and Renault are opposing the straightforward transfer of income and rights […]
04/07/2017 No Renault wins until 2019 – Abiteboul Jul.4 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Renault might not be winning races by next year.
After buying the failing Lotus team, the French marque struggled in 2016 but has restored […]
19/03/2019 Mercedes not opposed to budget cap – Wolff Mar.19 (GMM) Mercedes is not opposed to the introduction of a budget cap in formula one.
Earlier, based on an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that was reproduced only […]
27/08/2016 Magnussen wants Renault decision in September Aug.27 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has urged Renault to make a fast decision over its driver lineup for 2017.
The French works team is obviously assessing its options for next year, having […]
10/04/2018 Hulkenberg questions Verstappen crash explanation Apr.10 (GMM) Heads are still being scratched, several days after Max Verstappen explained away his qualifying crash in Bahrain.
The Dutchman says his Red Bull-Renault package suddenly […]
15/06/2017 Palmer ‘under pressure’ to deliver – Abiteboul Jun.15 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Jolyon Palmer is under "pressure" to "deliver" for Renault in 2017.
The British driver is yet to score a single point versus teammate Nico […]