Zandvoort will ‘surprise’ with exciting racing

27/05/2016 Zandvoort eyes Dutch grand prix return May 27 (GMM) The Netherlands could be back on the F1 calendar by 2020.
The famous Zandvoort circuit and the Dutch grand prix have been missing from the calendar since 1985.
But with Max […]
29/03/2019 Bratches warns Zandvoort to sign 2020 deal Mar.29 (GMM) Sean Bratches has warned Zandvoort that the venue needs to secure its place on the 2020 calendar.
Earlier this week, Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers said a widely reported March […]
08/02/2019 Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative Feb.8 (GMM) There will be a Dutch GP in "Zandvoort, or not at all".
That is the claim of Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is now the spokesperson for a potential 2020 return to the […]
14/05/2019 2020 Dutch GP does not stop Barcelona talks May 14 (GMM) Zandvoort's soon-to-be-announced 2020 Dutch GP does not mean Barcelona is out of the running to also be on the calendar next year.
Vincenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya […]
07/09/2017 French GP layout ‘fun’ for drivers – Alesi Sep.7 (GMM) The new Paul Ricard layout will be "a real benchmark" for F1 drivers when they tackle next year's French grand prix.
That is the claim of Frenchman and former Ferrari driver […]
25/03/2019 Money ‘not the problem’ for Dutch GP – Lammers Mar.25 (GMM) Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers says money is "not really the problem" as Zandvoort struggles to secure a F1 race for 2020.
It has been widely reported that the circuit must find […]
22/06/2019 Hockenheim still ‘fighting’ for German GP Jun.22 (GMM) Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix.
It is believed Hockenheim and Barcelona are the existing circuits most likely to be axed in order to make […]
27/07/2016 Officials admit German GP future in doubt Jul.27 (GMM) After a gap year, the German grand prix might be back this weekend but the future of the country's place on the calendar remains in doubt.
It was the Nurburgring that caused […]
28/03/2019 F1 says ‘no hurry’ over 2020 Dutch GP deal Mar.28 (GMM) There will be "no news" about the fate of the 2020 Dutch grand prix on March 31.
That is the official word from Formula One Management, even though Dutch reports have said […]