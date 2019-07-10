Announcement scheduled for new British GP deal

14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
08/05/2019 Silverstone sure new surface to be ready for F1 May 8 (GMM) Silverstone is "confident" a brand new track surface will be ready for July's British grand prix. The Guardian reports that F1's governing body ordered the work be done after […]
05/12/2018 No British GP ‘at any price’ – Silverstone Dec.5 (GMM) A cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix at Silverstone. Last year, the circuit triggered a break clause in its contract with Liberty Media for financial […]
14/01/2017 Better news about British GP future Jan.14 (GMM) Silverstone's owner is now more confident about the future of the British grand prix. The chairman of the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), John Grant, […]
21/01/2017 Silverstone denies GP axe decision made Jan.21 (GMM) Silverstone has rejected reports it has already decided to drop the British grand prix after 2019. A report in the Sun newspaper this week quoted a source at the […]
12/02/2019 Russian promoter slams Silverstone boss Feb.12 (GMM) Russia has distanced itself from a group of F1 circuits who are threatening to quit formula one. A statement highly critical of Liberty Media that was issued by the […]
31/01/2019 F1 tracks eye end to Liberty dispute The boss of a big group of current F1 race promoters says he is confident their dispute with Liberty Media will be resolved. Led by Silverstone's Stuart Pringle, the group of 16 circuits […]
11/03/2019 Silverstone future still in doubt – Brawn Mar.11 (GMM) Silverstone's F1 future remains in doubt. Rolling the dice on renegotiating their contract with a lower annual fee, organisers of the British grand prix have terminated the […]
06/01/2017 Silverstone warns it could ‘break’ F1 contract Jan.6 (GMM) A new cloud has moved over the future of the British grand prix. F1 business journalist Christian Sylt revealed that a letter from Silverstone owner the British Racing […]
11/07/2017 Liberty hits out at Silverstone ‘posturing’ Jul.11 (GMM) F1 owner Liberty Media has hit out at what it regards as "posturing" by British grand prix promoter the BRDC. It is believed the Silverstone-owning British Racing Drivers' […]
