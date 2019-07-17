Gene Haas won’t quit amid nightmare F1 season – boss

Jul.17 (GMM) Haas’ team boss has played down suggestions the American outfit could close down amid its nightmarish 2019 season.

The small outfit has been the most affected by Pirelli’s difficult-to-understand 2019 tyres.

And now it is embroiled in a bizarre saga surrounding its controversial title sponsor.

The latest installation in the Rich Energy affair is that its bearded boss William Storey has been ousted, with the energy drink company renamed Lightning Volt.

Team boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet: “The people that want to take over would like to continue with us.

“We will talk to them about this in the coming weeks. They must agree about what they are doing in the future,” he added.

When asked if the affair is getting him down, especially just days after Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen collided at Silverstone, Steiner insisted: “I am no longer in kindergarten.”

But the bigger risk is that team owner Gene Haas could be tiring of how difficult 2019 is turning out to be.

Steiner was asked if there is a risk the American millionaire could pull the team out of the sport.

“Gene has been in racing for a long time,” Steiner answered. “He knows things don’t always go better and better.

“I don’t want to say he is happy about the current situation. Why should he be? You can’t blame him for that.

“But he knows that as long as we make a comeback, everything will be fine,” he added.

Related News

  • 15/07/2019 Furious Haas boss slams ‘unacceptable’ weekend Jul.15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas' two drivers made a bad situation even worse at Silverstone. The American team had spent the entire race weekend embroiled in a saga with its […]
  • 26/07/2017 Haas move a blow for Ferrari influence – Minardi Jul.26 (GMM) Former F1 chief Gian Carlo Minardi thinks Ferrari may be struggling to wield its influence among customer teams. Although the American outfit Haas is unofficially referred […]
  • 13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix. While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
  • 23/06/2019 Grosjean laments lack of Magnussen upgrade Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has revealed he is not enjoying equal equipment with his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. Neither of the pair are competitive at Paul Ricard, as they lament […]
  • 15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy. American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]
  • 08/03/2017 ‘Intense’ midfield battle in 2017 – Haas Mar.8 (GMM) Gene Haas thinks the F1 midfield will be a closely fought competition in 2017. The American team owner lends his surname to the small, Ferrari-linked F1 outfit, which for […]
  • 08/02/2019 Haas defends sponsor after Red Bull claim Feb.8 (GMM) Haas' team boss and driver have defended their new backer, after Rich Energy boss William Storey said the American team can beat Red Bull in 2019. On the Rich Energy website, […]
  • 17/05/2019 Haas team orders to be decided by bosses – Magnussen May 17 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he isn't sure if Haas will impose team orders on its two race drivers. In Barcelona, Magnussen clashed on track with his teammate Romain Grosjean, and a […]
  • 04/09/2018 Grosjean ‘back to normal’ after 2018 struggles Sep.4 (GMM) Romain Grosjean is back in the game as he fights for his future in F1. In recent weeks, the Frenchman looked set to lose his seat at Haas amid a season of notable […]
  • 06/08/2018 Haas to consider Grosjean seat ‘after summer’ Aug.6 (GMM) Haas is still giving little away about the future of Romain Grosjean. It is believed Kevin Magnussen, at least, has done enough to stay with the American team for 2019. Boss […]