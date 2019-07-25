‘Interesting drivers’ may rival Hamilton – Carey

06/11/2018 Famous name no guarantee for Schumacher – Sainz Nov.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's famous surname is not a guarantee of success in formula one.
That is the view of Carlos Sainz, who also has a famous motor racing surname.
Recently, Lewis […]
01/02/2019 De Vries next in line for F1 promotion Feb.1 (GMM) Nyck de Vries hopes he is the next Formula 2 driver who makes the big break into formula one.
Last year, George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon finished first, […]
30/04/2019 Simulator driver leaves McLaren Apr.30 (GMM) A developing driver has left McLaren.
In February, Dutchman Nyck de Vries said he hopes that after George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, he will be the next to […]
07/06/2019 ‘Youngster’ Norris hits back at Hamilton Jun.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has hit back at Lewis Hamilton for saying Formula 1 is now "quite easy" for young drivers.
In the FIA press conference in Montreal, the five time world champion […]
28/06/2019 Russell denies wanting to leave Williams Jun.28 (GMM) George Russell has denied he is pushing for a move to a faster F1 team.
Although stranded at the back, the reigning Formula 2 champion is nonetheless impressing at Williams […]
07/06/2019 Kubica plays down battle with Russell Jun.7 (GMM) Robert Kubica has played down his battle with Williams teammate George Russell.
There was much fanfare about Kubica's return to F1 this year after an eight year absence with […]
31/05/2019 Honda driver ‘dreaming’ of F1 move May 31 (GMM) A Japanese driver is moving closer to his goal of Formula 1.
Honda not only supplies engines to Red Bull and Toro Rosso, it also supports Nobuharu Matsushita, a leading […]
06/11/2018 Schumacher ‘not as crazy as Max’ – van Amersfoort Nov.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has a more meticulous approach to motor racing than does Max Verstappen.
That is the claim of Frits van Amersfoort, who worked with both drivers in the junior […]
20/10/2018 Schumacher should not skip F2 – Hulkenberg Oct.20 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg thinks Mick Schumacher should do a season of Formula 2 next year.
Some believe the 19-year-old son of Michael Schumacher should skip Formula 2 and snap up an […]
23/01/2019 Norris wants to beat Sainz in 2019 Jan.23 (GMM) Lando Norris has admitted he wants to beat his teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019.
The British rookie is making his debut this year alongside Spaniard Sainz, who debuted for Toro […]