Mercedes ‘big favourite’ for German GP – Vettel

28/04/2018 Vettel plays down talk about mystery lever Apr.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has played down reports he might be getting an advantage in 2018 thanks to an extra lever on his steering wheel.
Earlier, it emerged that the FIA had been […]
29/03/2018 Vettel admits ‘struggling’ with 2018 Ferrari Mar.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he does not yet feel at home at the wheel of this year's Ferrari.
As in 2017, the German kicked off his new championship campaign with a win -- […]
23/02/2018 Vettel ‘not worried’ after seeing rival cars Feb.23 (GMM) Ferrari this week joined arch-rival Mercedes in revealing its 2018 car.
Like Mercedes' offering, the new and even redder single seater is clearly an evolution of the 2017 […]
13/07/2019 2021 rules will decide Vettel’s F1 future Jul.13 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he wants to know the details of the 2021 rules before re-committing to Formula 1.
The 32-year-old German's Ferrari contract runs out at the end of next […]
23/06/2019 FIA closes technical rules loopholes Jun.23 (GMM) The FIA has moved to close new loopholes in the technical regulations.
Auto Motor und Sport says the implication of the seven new technical directives issued before Paul […]
25/02/2015 Alonso to sit out Barcelona test Feb.25 (GMM) McLaren-Honda has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will sit out the final test of the winter this week. Earlier on Wednesday, three nights in hospital after his testing crash […]
31/10/2018 Singapore was title turning point in 2018 – Vettel Oct.31 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks his world championship campaign started to hit the skids in mid September.
Some think the turning point can actually be traced back to his Hockenheim […]
30/05/2019 Vettel denies Ferrari suspension problem May 30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has played down rumours Ferrari's rear suspension layout is a major cause of the problem in 2019.
It is believed Ferrari's aerodynamic concept is one reason […]
27/04/2019 Ferrari ‘sure’ Mercedes will be fast in Baku Apr.27 (GMM) Ferrari has played down claims it is the obvious favourite to win in Baku.
After China, the famous team returned to its Maranello base and worked on a new rear wing and […]
12/05/2019 Wolff hints at Vettel-Hamilton cockpit swap May 12 (GMM) Comments by Toto Wolff hint that a sensational driver swap between Mercedes and Ferrari could be on the cards.
The Mercedes boss is not ruling out a future Mercedes seat for […]