Monza on verge of new five-year F1 contract

31/01/2019 New Monza F1 deal still ‘far away’ Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says a new F1 race deal for the historic Monza circuit is still "far away". Monza is among the 16 circuits that is threatening to quit the sport […]
07/05/2019 Monza hopes 2020 race deal signed by July May 7 (GMM) Organisers of the Italian GP have admitted the new deal with Liberty Media saves them "a lot of money". Liberty Media and Monza announced recently that after a period of […]
01/02/2019 Boss suggests Monza prepared to lose F1 race Feb.1 (GMM) Monza is not the only F1 venue that is worried about the cost of hosting an annual grand prix, according to Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani. The Italian automobile […]
13/12/2018 Monza seeking EUR 100m for upgrade Dec.13 (GMM) Monza is looking for EUR 100 million to upgrade the Italian grand prix venue and secure a new grand prix deal with Liberty Media. La Gazzetta dello Sport said the 100m plan […]
22/08/2018 Italy GP boss admits Monza future uncertain Aug.22 (GMM) Monza is still facing an uncertain future. Amid similar problems at another traditional European circuit, Hockenheim, the boss at Italian GP venue Monza also revealed […]
27/05/2019 Boss in Monaco but 2020 Monza deal still not done May 27 (GMM) A 2020 deal for Monza's Italian GP is not yet done. Earlier in May, we claimed the race looked "completely safe" until 2024, after the Italian automobile club (Aci) agreed a […]
31/05/2016 Monza finally shakes hands with Ecclestone May 31 (GMM) Monza officials may finally have shaken hands with Bernie Ecclestone on a new deal to secure the future of the Italian grand prix. The negotiations have been public, fraught […]
10/04/2019 Monza boss says Liberty negotiations ‘difficult’ Apr.10 (GMM) Italian grand prix boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says he is locked in "complicated and difficult" negotiations with Liberty Media over the future of Monza's F1 race. With the […]
13/09/2017 No new Singapore GP contract yet – Carey Sep.13 (GMM) Chase Carey says he wants Singapore to stay on the F1 calendar. The spectacular night race in the Asian city-state has become one of the most popular stops on the annual F1 […]
29/08/2018 Monza set for F1 contract talks Aug.29 (GMM) Italian grand prix boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza wants to "rethink" its contract with Liberty Media. It is believed the F1 rights holder and Hockenheim have agreed […]
