Next Red Bull junior pushing towards F1

Jul.2 (GMM) Red Bull’s next generation of young drivers appears poised to push into Formula 1.

At the senior F1 team, victory in Austria after a thrilling race appears to have eased doubts that Max Verstappen could be heading to Mercedes.

“I have thought it for a while, but now I know it for sure: Max is the best driver in Formula 1,” declared team boss Christian Horner.

But there are grave doubts about Pierre Gasly’s place alongside him, with Dr Helmut Marko calling the Frenchman’s recent performances “unacceptable”.

Daniil Kvyat looks the most likely to step into his place, raising the prospect of either a demotion for Gasly to Toro Rosso, or his ousting from the programme altogether.

Two drivers look poised to step into the void.

One of them will not be Dan Ticktum, as the Briton has lost not only his Red Bull-funded Super Formula seat in Japan but his place in the energy drink’s development programme altogether.

Kurier newspaper in Austria says Lucas Auer, the 24-year-old nephew of legend Gerhard Berger, could be the beneficiary of the extra space in the Red Bull F1 programme.

Auer finished third at the most recent race in Sugo, also setting the fastest lap.

Kurier said another good result at Fuji in two weeks could see him heading towards Formula 1, but Auer warned: “It could look different after the next race.”

The newspaper thinks another Red Bull junior, 20-year-old Mexican Patricio O’Ward, could actually be the more preferred of the rising youngsters.

He made his one-off Formula 2 debut in Austria, having joined the Red Bull programme only in May. O’Ward will now replace the dumped Ticktum in Japan, having until now also raced in 2019 in Indycar.

Related News

  • 06/12/2018 Super Formula ‘good training ground for F1’ – Marko Dec.6 (GMM) Japan's Super Formula is now a "good training ground" for Red Bull's future F1 drivers. That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, who is getting behind the top Japanese open […]
  • 01/09/2018 Kvyat in frame for 2019 return – Horner Sep.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is back in the running for a seat at Toro Rosso. With Pierre Gasly moving to Red Bull Racing, the energy drink company is looking for a replacement but is so far […]
  • 22/08/2018 Red Bull set to decide Gasly replacement Aug.22 (GMM) Red Bull is poised to decide Pierre Gasly's 2019 replacement at Toro Rosso in the coming days. Frenchman Gasly has been promoted to the senior team to replace Daniel […]
  • 28/10/2017 Gasly, Hartley not guaranteed 2018 seats Oct.28 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks set to head into the 2018 season with the driver lineup seen at this weekend's Mexican grand prix. For the first time in Mexico, Pierre Gasly is lining up […]
  • 28/06/2019 Red Bull dumps junior driver Ticktum Jun.28 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has been dumped from Red Bull's famous driver programme. The 20-year-old Briton had been touted for a future at Toro Rosso, and was spending 2019 with Red Bull's […]
  • 20/08/2018 Ticktum not denying Toro Rosso rumour Aug.20 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has given a strong hint that he might be about to make his move into formula one. In July, Red Bull wanted the 19-year-old F3 driver to replace Brendon Hartley […]
  • 28/06/2019 Kvyat plays down Gasly axe rumours Jun.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has played down rumours he is first in line for Pierre Gasly's job at Red Bull. Dr Helmut Marko says Gasly's place is safe for the rest of 2019, but it is clear […]
  • 24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017. While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
  • 20/09/2018 Toro Rosso to wait for Ticktum super license Sep.20 (GMM) Red Bull looks set to wait to finalise the 2019 driver lineup for Toro Rosso. Earlier, we suggested the energy drink company could be set to announce Daniil Kvyat and Pascal […]
  • 12/07/2018 FIA says no to F1 test for Dan Ticktum Jul.12 (GMM) Red Bull has hit an obstacle as it tries to promote its next young F1 hotshot. The energy drink company has been looking for a potential replacement for struggling Toro […]