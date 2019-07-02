Next Red Bull junior pushing towards F1

01/09/2018 Kvyat in frame for 2019 return – Horner Sep.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is back in the running for a seat at Toro Rosso. With Pierre Gasly moving to Red Bull Racing, the energy drink company is looking for a replacement but is so far […]
22/08/2018 Red Bull set to decide Gasly replacement Aug.22 (GMM) Red Bull is poised to decide Pierre Gasly's 2019 replacement at Toro Rosso in the coming days. Frenchman Gasly has been promoted to the senior team to replace Daniel […]
28/10/2017 Gasly, Hartley not guaranteed 2018 seats Oct.28 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks set to head into the 2018 season with the driver lineup seen at this weekend's Mexican grand prix. For the first time in Mexico, Pierre Gasly is lining up […]
28/06/2019 Red Bull dumps junior driver Ticktum Jun.28 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has been dumped from Red Bull's famous driver programme. The 20-year-old Briton had been touted for a future at Toro Rosso, and was spending 2019 with Red Bull's […]
20/08/2018 Ticktum not denying Toro Rosso rumour Aug.20 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has given a strong hint that he might be about to make his move into formula one. In July, Red Bull wanted the 19-year-old F3 driver to replace Brendon Hartley […]
28/06/2019 Kvyat plays down Gasly axe rumours Jun.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has played down rumours he is first in line for Pierre Gasly's job at Red Bull. Dr Helmut Marko says Gasly's place is safe for the rest of 2019, but it is clear […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017. While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
20/09/2018 Toro Rosso to wait for Ticktum super license Sep.20 (GMM) Red Bull looks set to wait to finalise the 2019 driver lineup for Toro Rosso. Earlier, we suggested the energy drink company could be set to announce Daniil Kvyat and Pascal […]
12/07/2018 FIA says no to F1 test for Dan Ticktum Jul.12 (GMM) Red Bull has hit an obstacle as it tries to promote its next young F1 hotshot. The energy drink company has been looking for a potential replacement for struggling Toro […]