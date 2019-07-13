Pirelli tyres struggle on new Silverstone surface

Jul.13 (GMM) Pirelli’s controversial 2019 tyres are getting a special workout this weekend at Silverstone.

The British GP venue has been completely resurfaced, following problems with an earlier resurfacing and the cancellation of the MotoGP race last year.

But the new surface’s debut on Friday saw the F1 drivers struggle with extreme and highly visible wear on their 2019 Pirellis.

“It was a question of how far you dare to go with it,” Renault technical boss Marcin Budkowski said.

Sebastian Vettel even gave it a number: “For us it was seven laps. Then there was nothing left.”

His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc added: “I had so much degradation, graining and blistering on the front left tyre.”

But Pirelli’s Mario Isola is not overly alarmed, saying the wear should improve over the weekend as more rubber goes down.

“In 2017 during the Barcelona tests, we had a similar thing with the new asphalt there,” he said.

Related News

  • 16/02/2017 No tyre problem in Vettel crash – Hembery Feb.16 (GMM) Paul Hembery has denied an early flaw with Pirelli's 2017 tyres may already have been uncovered. In 2013, F1's official supplier came under a bright spotlight when several […]
  • 14/05/2017 Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe May 14 (GMM) F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from its 2017 compound range. The Italian marque's hard compound selection for […]
  • 19/05/2017 Pirelli axes hard tyres for Silverstone May 19 (GMM) Pirelli has agreed to axe its selection of hard tyres for a forthcoming grand prix. In Barcelona recently, drivers openly complained about the F1 supplier's selection of […]
  • 07/04/2018 Pirelli tweaks tyres after Mercedes request Apr.7 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to modify the design of its 2018 tyres, following a proposal by world champions Mercedes. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes' request followed […]
  • 07/04/2018 Mercedes tweaks tyres after Mercedes request Apr.7 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to modify the design of its 2018 tyres, following a proposal by world champions Mercedes. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes' request followed […]
  • 17/07/2017 Ferrari tyre failure blame ‘obvious’ – Arrivabene Jul.17 (GMM) Pirelli is looking into the tyre failures that cost Sebastian Vettel almost his entire championship lead at Silverstone. Vettel's Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen also […]
  • 29/11/2018 Pirelli to spice up F1 with 2019 tyre selection Nov.29 (GMM) Pirelli says it will spice up its selection of tyres at grands prix in order to improve the F1 show. Sebastian Vettel said at the post-Abu Dhabi tyre test that the 2019 […]
  • 28/06/2019 Vettel plays down retirement rumours Jun.28 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has moved to play down rumours linking him with retirement. After Canada, where he lost victory with a controversial time penalty, the German declared: […]
  • 30/11/2017 Drivers happy with new Pirelli ‘hyper soft’ Nov.30 (GMM) Top F1 drivers have shown a thumbs up to Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018. As he tested the brand new 'hyper soft' in the post-Abu Dhabi GP tyre test, world champion […]
  • 25/05/2018 Pirelli considers name changes for F1 tyres May 25 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it could change the way its F1 tyres are named. Currently, the Italian company supplies three out of six available compounds at each grand prix - […]