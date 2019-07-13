Pirelli tyres struggle on new Silverstone surface

16/02/2017 No tyre problem in Vettel crash – Hembery Feb.16 (GMM) Paul Hembery has denied an early flaw with Pirelli's 2017 tyres may already have been uncovered. In 2013, F1's official supplier came under a bright spotlight when several […]
14/05/2017 Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe May 14 (GMM) F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from its 2017 compound range. The Italian marque's hard compound selection for […]
19/05/2017 Pirelli axes hard tyres for Silverstone May 19 (GMM) Pirelli has agreed to axe its selection of hard tyres for a forthcoming grand prix. In Barcelona recently, drivers openly complained about the F1 supplier's selection of […]
07/04/2018 Pirelli tweaks tyres after Mercedes request Apr.7 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to modify the design of its 2018 tyres, following a proposal by world champions Mercedes. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes' request followed […]
29/11/2018 Pirelli to spice up F1 with 2019 tyre selection Nov.29 (GMM) Pirelli says it will spice up its selection of tyres at grands prix in order to improve the F1 show. Sebastian Vettel said at the post-Abu Dhabi tyre test that the 2019 […]
28/06/2019 Vettel plays down retirement rumours Jun.28 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has moved to play down rumours linking him with retirement. After Canada, where he lost victory with a controversial time penalty, the German declared: […]
30/11/2017 Drivers happy with new Pirelli ‘hyper soft’ Nov.30 (GMM) Top F1 drivers have shown a thumbs up to Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018. As he tested the brand new 'hyper soft' in the post-Abu Dhabi GP tyre test, world champion […]
25/05/2018 Pirelli considers name changes for F1 tyres May 25 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it could change the way its F1 tyres are named. Currently, the Italian company supplies three out of six available compounds at each grand prix - […]