Schumacher ‘communication’ not the same – Todt

15/10/2018 Todt visits Schumacher ‘twice a month’ Oct.15 (GMM) FIA president Jean Todt admits he visits his friend Michael Schumacher "twice a month". Once the great German's boss at Ferrari, Frenchman Todt is now a close family friend […]
27/04/2018 Badoer visits Schumacher ‘regularly’ Apr.27 (GMM) Luca Badoer says he has visited Michael Schumacher "regularly" since the F1 legend's skiing accident in late 2013. The former Ferrari test driver's comments come after […]
14/03/2016 ‘No alternative’ to Schumacher silence – manager Mar.14 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager has defended the ongoing secrecy about the condition of the most successful F1 driver of all time. Now more than two years after his skiing […]
20/04/2018 Barrichello blocked from seeing Schumacher Apr.20 (GMM) Rubens Barrichello says he was blocked from trying to see his old teammate Michael Schumacher. The pair were at Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, but in late 2013 Schumacher […]
26/05/2017 Privacy ‘in Schumacher’s interest’ – manager May 26 (GMM) Keeping Michael Schumacher out of the public eye for the past three and a half years was in the F1 legend's "interest". That is the claim of Sabine Kehm, who is the seven […]
24/12/2015 Schumacher plight still ‘hurts’ – Willi Weber Dec.24 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former manager says he no longer watches motor sport. "It hurts," said Willi Weber, referring to the plight of his former charge Schumacher, who two […]
07/01/2019 Brawn eyes ‘solutions’ to Schumacher injuries Jan.7 (GMM) Ross Brawn is confident there will be "solutions" to Michael Schumacher's brain injuries in the future. The F1 sporting boss is a close friend of F1 legend Schumacher, whose […]
06/12/2017 Schumacher ‘would love’ to attend FIA event Dec.6 (GMM) Figures close to Michael Schumacher say the F1 legend was missed at an FIA function this week. F1's governing body launched its hall of fame, and seven time world champion […]
20/11/2015 Montezemolo says Schumacher situation ‘terrible’ Nov.20 (GMM) Luca di Montezemolo, the former long-time Ferrari president, has described as "terrible" the current plight of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Almost two full years ago, the […]