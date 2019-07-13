Designer Resta returning to Ferrari – source

Jul.13 (GMM) Ferrari’s former chief designer is returning to the Maranello team.

Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move to the new Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo project.

But as Ferrari’s 2019 campaign faltered, rumours began to emerge that Resta could be returning to Italy.

“We are evaluating for Simone to be back at a certain stage but that’s not something which we have decided,” team boss Mattia Binotto said in May.

Now, Ferrari insider Leo Turrini wrote in his Quotidiano blog that Resta will indeed resume work at Maranello “at the end of the summer”.

Meanwhile, Binotto said that because Sebastian Vettel remains the top Ferrari driver, he will continue to benefit from team orders.

“We are here to score as many points as possible,” he is quoted by Corriere della Sera.

“To date Vettel is still ahead, so in 50-50 situations we will privilege him. But Leclerc is approaching and things could be different in the future.”

Related News

  • 28/02/2019 Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo ‘fast’ Feb.28 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down mounting speculation about Alfa Romeo's ability to be a dark horse of 2019. His former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, on Wednesday […]
  • 04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The authoritative […]
  • 04/06/2018 Rumour – Alfa Romeo shaping up to buy Sauber Jun.4 (GMM) Sauber looks to be moving ever closer together with Ferrari. Already Ferrari-powered, the Swiss team is this year being title sponsored by Alfa Romeo, which like Ferrari is a […]
  • 25/05/2019 Binotto admits designer could return to Ferrari May 25 (GMM) Ferrari could recall its former chief designer from Alfa Romeo. Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move from Maranello to Sauber, the Swiss team that this […]
  • 26/03/2019 Non B-teams trying to ‘harm’ Haas – Steiner Mar.26 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner says rival teams are trying to "harm" the Ferrari-linked outfit by lobbying to stop the practice of so-called 'B teams'. Ahead of crunch meetings […]
  • 03/06/2019 F1 insider comments on Renault-Ferrari alliance Jun.3 (GMM) Well-known Ferrari insider Leo Turrini predicts that the Maranello team and Renault are about to align politically in F1. Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann is reportedly […]
  • 21/02/2019 Giovinazzi to learn from ‘teacher’ Raikkonen Feb.21 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he wants to learn from his experienced teammate in 2019. The Italian, with only two grands prix under his belt, is making his full F1 debut this year […]
  • 09/05/2017 Vettel has Mercedes ‘pre-agreement’ – insider May 9 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel may already have a "pre-agreement" to switch to Mercedes for 2018. That is the claim of well-known F1 media insider Leo Turrini, who is notoriously close to […]
  • 09/03/2015 Signing Raikkonen was ‘right decision’ – Domenicali Mar.9 (GMM) Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali insists Kimi Raikkonen was the right choice for the Maranello team. Although ousted last year, it was Domenicali who signed Raikkonen […]
  • 20/02/2015 Vettel plays down Schumacher comparison Feb.20 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied he is a "carbon-copy" of fellow German and F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Earlier this week, new Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene hailed the […]